Stanford Baseball Wins Final Game of Series Against Boston College
With the series split at one game apiece heading into Sunday, the Stanford Cardinal (24-20, 9-18 ACC) went into the finale against Boston College on a mission, eager to take home a win and give themselves a massive momentum boost with the postseason fast approaching. And the Cardinal did just that, taking home an 11-7 victory to claim the series in Chestnut Hill.
Stanford started the game in dominant fashion, at one point leading 11-0 before Boston College began to claw back. It all started in the very first inning, when Temo Becerra hit a solo home run to make it 1-0 Stanford. But it was in the second inning where Stanford really took over, leading 7-0 by the time that inning ended.
With the bases loaded, Luke Lavin hit a ground ball to second base, but with Rintaro Sasaki on third, he was able to score to make it 2-0. Then, Ethan Hott came through with a two RBI single later in the inning, extending the Stanford lead to 4-0. Eventually, Hott made his way over to third, setting up Becerra to drive him in via a sac fly to give the Cardinal the 5-0 lead.
After Jimmy Nati hit a single to left field to drive in Trevor Haskins from third a couple batters later, making it 6-0, he scored on a wild pitch to help the Cardinal take a 7-0 lead. The third inning saw the Cardinal tack on three more, with Hott hitting a two RBI double to make it 9-0 followed by Becerra hitting an RBI single to extend Stanford's lead to 10-0.
Stanford scored its final run in the fourth inning, when JJ Moran grounded out to the shortstop, but with Rintaro Sasaki on third, he was able to drive him in to make it 11-0.
Boston College then started to claw its way back into the ballgame, tacking on its first two runs in the sixth inning to make it 11-2. Then in the eighth, two singles and a sac fly allowed Boston College to score three more and make it 11-5 before a two-run home run in the ninth made it 11-7.
But luckily for Stanford, they were able to take a big enough lead that Boston College was unable to come back from, sending the Cardinal back to The Farm with a series win.
Earning the win and getting the start for Stanford was Nick Dugan, who allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits while walking two and striking out four through 5.2 innings of work. He improves to 6-0 on the season.
Earning their first three-game series win since they beat Duke in March, the Cardinal will now look to carry that momentum over to a Tuesday road game against Santa Clara before returning home for a three game series against Grand Canyon next weekend. First pitch against Santa Clara is set for 6:05 p.m. (PDT) and will air on ESPN+.