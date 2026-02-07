Stanford's New Stadium is One of the Best Venues in College Softball

For Stanford softball fans, Thursday night was one that many had waited for. Not just because it was the first glimpse of the new Cardinal roster, or the fact that facing a ranked Oklahoma State program provided interesting matchup. but it was the venue they would play in.

Stanford had been playing in the Boyd and Jill Family Stadium since 1997. The ballpark was a nice addition to the athletic village, uniformly matching similar stadiums nearby. However, an upgrade was necessary, as Stanford not only packed out the stadium consistently, but had turned into one of the premier programs in the country.

During the construction, the softball team had to be relocated to Stanford Stadium, the home of the football program. That decision led to the softball program setting the new single-game attendance record during the "Big Swing" event against Cal. They drew 13,207 for that game.

The one drawback to playing softball in a football stadium is that the dimensions were a bit messed up, and playing in a different stadium caused locker room and dugout problems. It was clear that it wasn’t a long-term solution.

Finally, the 2026 season came around, starting on Thursday night against Oklahoma State. Stanford got the 4-2 victory, courtesy of dominance by Taryn Kern at the plate, and the pitching staff on the mound. But while the gameplay was nice, it was the unreal stadium experience that stole the show.

On the outside, it looks like a modern masterpiece, with a perfect mix of outdoor and indoor facilities. Once walking in, it feels unreal. Each room looks great, adding a modernized look. And the walk to the stadium builds up the hype perfectly.

Once getting a first glance at the field, your jaw drops. Stanford almost doubled their seat capacity from 829 to 1,347, and added a second deck for extra fans. In the outfield, there are extra seats for fans without tickets, but still hoping to enjoy the fun.

Many schools prevent such things, but Stanford encourages it. Looking beyond the outfield is a perfect mix of oak and palm trees, while also overseeing other Stanford athletic facilities.

Adding onto the seats, there are grassy areas on either side for families to enjoy a good picnic while watching softball, or even for kids to go running around. Whether you are 8 or 80, the experience is sure to be a great one for al ages.

The entire gameday experience was terrific. Views, seats, concessions, it all just works. And in addition, the on-field play truly sums up the great experience. Stanford’s win on opening day sets up a great slate for the rest of the season, where the Cardinal will look to not only make the NCAA Tournament, but avenge last year’s loss in the Eugene Regional.

After opening day, Stanford will host 33 more home games this season, with three more coming this weekend. If you are looking for one of the best experiences in all of college softball, book a trip to Palo Alto to check out a softball wonderland in beautiful Palo Alto, CA.

