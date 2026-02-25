Stanford Slugger Taking a Huge Step Forward Early

Early on in the 2026 season, Stanford baseball has looked somewhat underwhelming. They are just 4-4 to begin the season, with close losses that show that the Cardinal are just a key or or a big pitch away from being in a completely different spot early on.

There have been many standouts this season so far. Charlie Bates has done an incredible job since moving from outfielder to shortstop, but the Cardinal are slumping offensively early on this year. One player has been helping to set the pace along with Bates, and that’s JJ Moran.

As a freshman, Moran didn't get enough time to show what he could do. He appeared in 14 games, started five, and made a decent impact, batting .259 with a .310 OBP, adding a home run and three RBI. It was clear that Moran could a decent piece of the Cardinal future, but we just weren't sure what he could be, given the limited sample size.

This year we're getting more of a chance to see what he can do. Thorough eight games, Moran is batting .367 with a .382 OBP, a home run and seven RBI. Bates (18) and Moran (17) are the only two Stanford sluggers with at double-digit total bases thus far.

Moran has started every game to start this season, and in the opener, he got a hit, and scored a pair of runs in the upset over Arizona. It was quite the start for the sophomore. In the next game, he got another hit. He has recorded a hit in all eight games this season.

Up against ranked Oregon State, he was ready to take the next step, which he did. Moran got three hits in the game, leading the team, and Stanford nearly pulled off their second upset of the weekend. It was clear at this point that the Cardinal have a potential star on their hands.

His overall season stats eight games in are impressive for someone with limited exposure to the college game. He leads his teammates in RBI (7), is tied for the lead with his one home run, is second to Bates in batting average (.367), and is second among the starters (to Bates again) in OBP.

Moran has the makings of an underdog story. A player who struggled during his freshman year and is now blooming as a sophomore, after coming in as the No. 23 ranked shortstop in California of of high school. He also represents that each player's path is different, and now he could very well be on his way to putting his name on the map for next season, his draft year.

But Moran still has a long season ahead of him. The Cardinal still have 45 games left to be played, where they hope to turn their season around. But that all starts when Stanford hosts Fresno State for a weekend series.