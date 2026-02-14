Three Takeaways From Stanford's Huge Statement Win Over Arizona to Open the Season

Coming into the season, the Stanford baseball program has been going through some changes. They lost former top pitching prospects Joey Volchko and Matt Scott to the transfer portal, leaving the program in search of a new weekend staff heading into 2026.

On Friday night against No. 24 Arizona, in Arizona, it was senior Nick Dugan that earned the start for the Cardinal, and his results weren't the best. He lasted just 3 1/3 innings, giving up six hits, four earned runs, walked one, struck out three, and landed just 41 of his 73 pitches for strikes (56%).

While that's not an awful strike percentage, it's more indicative of him nibbling the edges of the zone instead of attacking hitters, as evidenced by just the one walk. The fact that he gave up so many hits (and runs) could be a little worrisome as we move forward into the year, if he doesn't have the kind of "stuff" to get the opposition out consistently.

That said, this was also an opening game on the road against the No. 24 program in the country, so we shouldn't jump to too many hard conclusions just yet. We're just pulling from a one-game sample size at this point in time, and the situation and opponent could have had something to do with the results in this one.

Here is what else we learned on Friday night.

Watch out for Rintaro Sasaki

When Rintaro Sasaki landed at Stanford last season, everyone was expecting a huge power display from the freshman first baseman after he smashed 140 homers in high school, setting the record Japanese high school record.

In 2025, he hit seven homers, and it took him until March 15 to notch his first one of the season. Well, he didn't waste any time collecting his first dinger of 2026, hitting an absolute tank well up the berm in the top of the third inning.

Sasaki ended up going 2-for-4 with that home run, a double, a walk, and two runs scored. He also struck out twice.

The fact that he was able to square one up this early, against a tough opponent, has to do wonders for his confidence after having to wait so long for number one a year ago. Now he'll be able to relax a little more and let the game come to him. If Sasaki is smashing dingers like he was expected to before, this offense will have a completely new look.

Meet your closer, Mike Erspamer

The left-handed freshman out of San Clemente, California had one heck of a debut, not only tossing the final two innings, but completely dominating the Arizona lineup in the process.

Erspamer struck out the first two batters he faced in the eighth inning, one swinging and one looking, then got Mathis Meurant to fly out to left to end his first inning in college. With Stanford holding a 10-7 advantage, he went out for the ninth and closed it out in dominant fashion.

After walking the first batter he faced, lead-off man Tyler Bickers (2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB) on four pitches, Erspamer proceeded to strike out Arizona's two through four hitters swinging to end the game and provide Stanford with a huge statement win to open the 2026 campaign. He finished with 2 IP, 0 hits, BB, and 5 K's on 32 pitches, 19 strikes.

In addition to Erspamer, sophomore Cohen Gomez provided five solid outs in relief of Dugan tossing 1 2/3 innings, striking out four, and settling the game down so that Stanford could grab a lead and never look back.

Freshman Colt Peterson also made his debut in relief, coming on in the sixth inning to replace a struggling Ben Reimers. Peterson provided a nice bridge to Erspamer, going 1 2/3 innings, giving up one hit and striking out two.

The Cardinal can rake

Eight of the nine starting players in the Stanford lineup recorded a hit on Friday night, and even the lone holdout, Ethan Hott, earned a walk and came around to score. Top freshman Brock Sell was in left field on Friday, and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout.

Rintaro Sasaki was one of two players with two hits, while shortstop Charlie Bates was the other. The sophomore is coming off a year where he hit .270 with a .320 OBP and a .735 OPS as a freshman. That season was also limited to 25 games due to injury, so he'll be looking to show a little bit more of what he can do at his natural position in 2026.

The rest of the Cardinal's weekend is filled with tough contests as well, but if Stanford can keep on hitting like they did in the opener, they could be in serious business this season.

