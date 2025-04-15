Stanford Softball Earns Sweep Against Boise State
What a weekend for Stanford softball. After taking home a massive win in the opening game of the series against Boise State, the Cardinal showed out the rest of the weekend, taking home wins in game two and three to earn the series sweep.
In game two on Saturday, the Cardinal got their bats going early and were able to score three runs in the first inning, with Kyra Chan drawing a walk with the bases loaded to bring in the game's first run.
After her came Joie Economides, who also drew a walk, which allowed another run to come in and score, giving the Cardinal a 2-0 lead. Then came Kylie Chung, who was also patient at the plate which allowed her to draw the inning's third bases loaded walk, which brought in another run to make it 3-0.
While Boise State scored two in the bottom half of the first via an RBI double to make it 3-2, Stanford held on defensively for the next couple innings before scoring two more in the fourth-- first off of a solo home run from Taryn Kern followed by a Chan RBI single to make it 5-2.
In the fifth inning, pinch-hitter Syndey Boulaphinh blasted a two-run home run to center field to extend the Cardinal lead to 7-2.
In the bottom of the fifth, Boise State then hit a solo home run to make it 7-3, but in the very next inning, a three-run home run from Chan really opened the game up and made it 10-3 in favor of the Cardinal. Boise State then proceeded to score two more runs across the sixth and seventh innings, but it was not enough as the Cardinal won 10-5.
Starting for Stanford was Alyssa Houston, who allowed three runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out seven in four innings of work, earning the win to improve to 9-1. Chung got the save, going three innings and giving up two runs on three hits while she walked one and struck out two.
The series finale brought on a record-setting day en route to the Cardinal winning 18-13. Not only did the program tie the record for most runs in a game, but they also managed to grab 37 bases--a program record.
It all started in the first inning, when Kern hit a solo home run to make it 1-0 Stanford. Boise State then tied it up immediately in the bottom half after scoring on a wild pitch. In the second inning, Stanford tacked on three more when Chung hit an RBI single and Allie Clements hit a two-run home run, scoring Chung and making it 4-1 Cardinal.
Boise State then took the lead in the second, when Makenzie Butt hit a three-RBI double followed by Sydney Groves hitting an RBI single to short, giving the Broncos a quick 5-4 lead. The back and forth continued in the fourth inning, when Jade Berry hit a two-RBI double to make it 6-5 Stanford followed by Chan bringing Berry in to make it 7-5.
In the fourth, Boise State had a big inning and scored six runs to make it 11-7, highlighted by a Leah McAnally RBI double and a three-run home run from Quinn Southerland. But Stanford responded with a six-run fifth inning, which started with a three-run home run from Chung that also scored Mylia Perez and Caelan Koch, making it 11-10.
Then, after Clements got on base, Kern hit another home run, this time a two-run shot that gave Stanford a 12-11 lead once again. To cap off the big fifth, Chan hit a single to right field that scored Mahler and made it 13-11 Stanford.
In the sixth, Chung hit a hard ball to third base, but thanks to an error, another run scored and made it 14-11 Stanford. With the bases getting loaded and Berry coming up to bat later in the inning, she hit a grand slam that gave Stanford an 18-11 lead. Despite Boise State scoring two more in the sixth, it was not enough to mount the comeback, giving Stanford the sweep.
Houston once again got the win to improve to 10-1 for Stanford, pitching 2.1 innings while allowing four runs on four hits and striking out four while walking three.
Chung and Zoe Prystajko also pitched, with Chung going three innings and allowing only five hits and three earned runs, while walking two and striking out one. Prystajko pitched 1.2 innings, allowing four runs on two hits while walking three and striking out one.
By earning the sweep, the Cardinal extend their winning streak to three straight and now sit at 29-8 as they approach a massive weekend series against Cal--a long-standing rival from the Pac-12. But first, the Cardinal will face Pacific in Stockton on Tuesday, hoping to gain even more momentum ahead of the Cal series. First pitch for the game against Pacific will be at 4 p.m. (PT).