Stanford Softball Mounts Rally, Collects First ACC Win
After losing the final game of last weekend to No. 13 Arizona, then dropping Friday night's opener against Georgia Tech, Stanford softball was riding a two-game losing streak heading into Saturday's contest.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third, but Stanford answered back immediately in the top of the fourth, scoring three, after Taryn Kern and River Mahler led off with back-to-back singles, and Kyra Chan drove them all home on the first pitch she saw, making it 3-1 Cardinal.
Georgia Tech would mount a rally of their own, scoring eight times on two home runs and five walks from Stanford pitching. Three of the first four batters in the frame were walked, then the first run was walked in. After a pitching change brought Kylie Chung to the circle, the next batter was hit, bringing home another run.
Stanford would record an out at home on a fielder's choice, giving them two in the inning, but the Yellow Jackets added a walk and back-to-back homers to really open up that inning.
The Cardinal would respond with three runs of their own in the fifth, closing the deficit to 9-6, with Chung, hitting for herself after coming on in relief the previous inning, singling and bringing home one of those runs. Chung would work a scoreless fifth, and walked the first batter she faced in the sixth before being lifted for Alyssa Houston.
Houston would get the next three batters, including two via strikeout to end the sixth.
Stanford would again tack on in the seventh. After putting up two runs in their half of the sixth inning, making it a 9-8 game, it was the Cardinal's turn to have a big crooked number.
With the bases loaded, Joie Economides would walk to tie the game at nine. The walk would also leave the bases loaded for Emily Jones, who'd already tallied a double and a home run. She would proceed to take the 2-1 offering over the fence in center, putting Stanford up 13-9.
Stanford would rally for three consecutive singles after the grand slam, then receive an RBI walk from River Mahler, and two more runs would cross the plate on fielder's choices. When all was said and done in the top of the seventh, Stanford led 16-9.
Georgia Tech would add thee runs of their own, on a solo homer from catcher Caroline Patterson to lead off the frame, and a two-run shot from centerfielder Eliana Gottlieb with one away.
Stanford would still take game two, in a wild 16-12 shoot out. With the win, the Cardinal sit at 13-3 on the season, and 1-1 in conference play. They'll have a chance to take the series with a win on the road on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. (PT), and the game is set to stream on ACC Network Extra.