Stanford Softball's Three Players to Watch in the Stillwater Regional

After falling short against Florida State in the ACC Softball Championship, Stanford softball still earned a spot in the Stillwater Regional this weekend, where Oklahoma State will be their biggest competition.

Looking to get back on track and return to the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2024, the Cardinal will go to Stillwater looking to take down the Cowgirls.

Their first game is set for Friday, May 15 against Princeton. Princeton won't simply roll over in this game, but the Cardinal will be heavy favorites in that first game. But if they want to beat Princeton, and go all the way in their regional, they will need to show up locked in. Here are the three key players for Stanford in their first regional game.

Pitcher Alyssa Houston

Stanford’s Alyssa Houston pitches against Oregon during the Eugene NCAA Softball Regional. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Houston will be relied on heavily during the Cardinal's tournament run. While the starting pitcher for the team for Friday is still TBD, Houston could be the one tabbed as the Cardinal save Prystajko for their game on Saturday, presumably against Oklahoma State. If she is tabbed, it will be vitally important for her to set the tone and have Stanford start their tournament run on a high note.

Houston has put together a spectacular season overall, holding a 2.88 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 30 appearances, proving to be one of the team's most reliable arms with left-hander Zoe Prystajko. At the beginning of the season, Houston made two appearances against Oklahoma State, tossing 4 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up three hits and striking out seven.

When Houston is on, she's a tough pitcher to face, giving Stanford a major boost in each and every outing. But whenever she struggles, the Cardinal tend to follow, as she took the loss against Florida State in the 9-0 defeat in the ACC semis.

She'll need to eat innings and keep the rest of the pitching staff fresh for what could be a long, season-defining weekend.

OF Kyra Chan

May 31, 2024; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Stanford Cardinals outfielder Kyra Chan (8) hits a single in the third inning against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls during a Women's College World Series softball losers bracket elimination game at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

All year long, Stanford has been one of the best-hitting programs in the ACC, ranking sixth in runs scored (346), fifth in slugging (.549) and second in triples (22). Chan, a first-team All-ACC selection this season, has been one of the most impactful players in the lineup for the Cardinal, hitting .387 with five home runs and 33 RBI and being second on the team in hits (58).

While Taryn Kern is the Cardinal's offensive leader in most categories, it's Chan who is ranked second in OPS with a 1.126 and total bases with 96.

An on-base machine, the Cardinal can always rely on Chan to get on and get into scoring position. Chan also adds the threat of the stolen base, stealing six bases on eight attempts this season.

Chan will be counted on to lead the lineup and produce all weekend. Known for her low strikeout rate, you can expect her to make a lot of contact at the plate, putting her team in position to score.

Pitcher Zoe Prystajko

Stanford pitcher Zoe Prystajko, left, and teammates River Mahler and Joie Economides after making the last out against Oregon during the Eugene NCAA Softball Regional. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prystajko has made a team-high 40 appearances this season while Stanford has played in 50 games so far. The lefty has started 12 games, while earning saves in four more of them. She is tied with Houston for the team lead in saves.

Prystajko is the workhorse of this staff, totaling 142 2/3 innings this season, which comes out to 42.7% of the team's total innings pitched. Houston (58 1/3) and Anna Brewer (73 2/3) are the two arms with the next-most innings, and they figure to be relied upon this weekend, too.

Prystajko enters with a 2.50 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP in 2026. She also held opponents to a .169 batting average while issuing 60 walks, which works out to a 10.12% walk rate. Limiting those walks will be the key to her, and Stanford's success this weekend.

If the Cardinal can deploy her at the right times and keep her fresh for those big spots this weekend, they will have a legitimate shot of continuing their season in the super regionals.