Stanford Softball Takes Home Big Win Over Pacific
Another one for the win column. After a successful weekend where they swept Boise State, the Stanford Cardinal came back out earlier this week for a matchup against Pacific and continued their run of success, winning 11-2 on the road.
It was a major home run derby for the Cardinal, who hit five home runs during the contest. In the first inning, the Cardinal went up 2-0 after a Jade Berry triple brought in a run followed by a Kyra Chan triple to score Berry from third.
Berry then hit a home run in the top of third inning to give the Cardinal a 3-0 lead. Following her home run, Kylie Chung hit a single up the middle, and with Chan on third, she was able to come in and score, making it 4-0 Stanford.
In the fourth inning, consecutive home runs from Taryn Kern, Chan and Joie Economides helped Stanford go up 8-0. Kern's homer was a solo shot while Chan hit a two-run home run to right field with Berry on base. Economides' home run was also a solo shot.
While Pacific did score two runs in the bottom half of the inning, the fifth inning saw Chan hit an RBI double to put Stanford up 9-2, while Economides hit a two-run home run not long after, allowing Chan to score and giving the Cardinal an 11-2 lead--which was ultimately the final score.
On the mound, Chung pitched four innings and got the win, allowing four hits and two runs while walking one and striking out one. Alyssa Houston finished things off, going one inning and striking out two.
With the win, the Cardinal improved their winning streak to four and now are 30-8 (9-6 ACC), with a big three-game home series against Cal this weekend-including the Big Swing game on Saturday. Thursday and Friday's games will begin at 6 p.m. (PT) while Saturday's game begins at 1 p.m. (PT). All games will air on the ACC Network.