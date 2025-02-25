Stanford Sports Schedule Features a Boatload of Hoops and Diamond Action
Another week on The Farm means another week of action from all around the Cardinal sports programs.
Over the coming days, baseball, softball and basketball will feature some headlining matchups, with both the men's and women's basketball programs looking to win in order to put themselves in a better position for the postseason while softball and baseball look to continue their strong starts to their seasons.
Let's take a look at what to keep an eye out for for this week and some of the marquee matchups in Stanford Cardinal sports.
Monday, February 24
Baseball takes on Washington in the final game of its first home series of the season. Winning the first three games, the Cardinal's undefeated streak was at stake. From the start, Stanford took control of things, leading 4-0 after two full innings thanks to RBI singles from Jimmy Nati and Bryan Reynolds, a sac fly from Brandon Larson and an RBI single from Rintaro Sasaki.
Stanford ended up winning by a final of 7-3, improving to 9-0 on the season ahead of a four-game series against Xavier next weekend.
Wednesday, February 26
Men's basketball hosts Boston College at 6 p.m. (PT), with the game available to stream on Fubo. With four regular season games left, the Cardinal will go into this game with a little bit more juice, looking to build on a big win against Cal.
With a 9-7 ACC record, the Cardinal sit at No. 7 in the conference, only two games out of fourth, with UNC (10-6 ACC), Wake Forest (11-5 ACC) and SMU (11-5 ACC) all well within reach.
Maxime Raynaud has been the star of the team, leading the ACC in scoring and rebounding, and will be pivotal in the team's success.
Thursday, February 27
The women's basketball team will host Miami (FL) at home with tip-off slated for 7 p.m. Seeing their three-game winning streak snapped with a road loss to Virginia in their most recent matchup, the Cardinal will be hungry for a victory and with a 14-13 record with only two games to go in the regular season, a win will surely be needed.
The final game of the season before the ACC tournament is a home game against No. 20 Georgia Tech.
Friday, February 28
Off to a hot 12-2 start, losing only to Arizona twice in the Hillenbrand Invitational this past weekend, softball will look to keep things going in their first game of a three-game series against Georgia Tech. This will mark the beginning of Stanford's journey in the ACC and will also be the first conference road trip for them of the season. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. (PT).
Baseball will begin its series against Xavier on Friday with a 2:05 p.m. (PT) first pitch on The Farm. Off to their hot start, the series will be pivotal for the Cardinal as they will take on a non Power conference (Xavier is a Big East school, which is considered a Power conference for basketball, but not baseball).
The rotation is yet to be officially announced, but as has been the case each weekend, Matt Scott will be in line to get the Friday start.
Saturday, March 1
Softball plays game two of its series, with first pitch at noon. Baseball plays a double header against Xavier, starting with a 1:05 p.m. (PT) first pitch followed by a 4:05 p.m. (PT) first pitch.
Men's basketball also plays, taking on SMU at home at 2 p.m. (PT). The basketball game will be available to watch on the ACC Network.
Sunday, March 2
The week will be capped off with a trifecta of Stanford games, starting with softball playing its final game of the series against Georgia Tech at 10 a.m. (PT). Women's basketball then plays its final regular season game, facing Georgia Tech at 2 p.m. (PT) at home. That game can be watched on ACC Network Extra. Baseball then caps things off, facing Xavier at 1:05 p.m. (PT).