Stanford Takes Down No. 13 NC State in Final Series of 2025
Stanford baseball just ended their season with a bang. On the final weekend of the season, the Stanford Cardinal took down the NC State Wolfpack, winning two of the three games in their weekend series.
In game one, the Cardinal lost 7-2 after leading 2-0, giving up three runs in the fifth and four in the seventh. However in game two, Stanford flipped the script, and won a thrilled in 10 innings, 4-3. They then followed up with a dominant 6-3 ballgame to take the series on Saturday.
Stanford has struggled to stay consistent all season, but has found a way to finish on a good note, proving that they can compete in the ACC if given enough time. With the series win, Stanford (11-19 in ACC) has moved up to No. 14 in the ACC, vaulting Pitt (10-20).
The star of the weekend was Jimmy Nati. The Junior went 4-for-12 on the weekend, hitting homers in games one and two in Raleigh. Nati has had a late season surge, and has lit a spark under the Cardinal as they attempt to make a late season push towards the ACC Tournament.
In the ACC Tournament, the top eight teams get bye games, with the top four receiving two byes, similar to basketball. The Cardinal currently sit in 14th place in the standings, which would set them against 11th place Notre Dame in the first round on Tuesday with a 9PM local start (6PM PT). If they won, they would be placed against Duke the following day.
However, with the Boston College vs. Cal game three still going, Stanford could still get the 13th seed if the Golden Bears come out with the victory. At the time of this writing, Boston College is up 1-0. That game will be decided by around 3:30 PM PT. If the Cardinal got the 13 seed, they would likely be matched up against Virginia Tech, the 12 seed, in the first round of play.
This series proved a few things. First, it showed how good Stanford baseball could have been this season. Second, it shows how deep this team’s bats are, and how anyone can go off at any time. Third, it proves how Stanford can beat anyone, and will surely provide a much-needed confidence boost when playoff time comes.
This was a big-time series win for Stanford. This Cardinal team went from cold to hot quickly, and could turn some heads when it comes ACC tournament time.