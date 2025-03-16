Trevor Haskins Has Been a Star in '25, is Returning Stanford Baseball to Prominence
Trevor Haskins has been one of one this season for Stanford baseball.
In 16 games played, Haskins is currently hitting .324 with 23 hits, 6 home runs, and 20 runs scored, all while being a crucial leader and presence on the team.
“I try to be a leader,” Haskins told Stanford Cardinal on SI. “I remember when I was a younger guy. I remember all the guys I considered to be leaders at the time. They did things the right way, and I try to emulate that. I’m trying to offer mentorship and guidance to the rest of the guys.”
The most notable series that Haskins had was against Washington in a former Pac-12 rematch, in the home opener. In the series, the star went 7-18 (.389), hitting 4 home runs, and putting up 12 RBI. The incredible performance earned him NCBWA National Player of the Week honors.
“It meant the world,” Haskins said, referring to the honor. "I don’t really know how to describe it, but it was an ecstatic feeling and hopefully we can do it again.”
When asked about his favorite teammates, he couldn’t go without mentioning his cousin and good friend Tatum Marsh.
“I’ve known him forever, and so yeah, we have a great relationship. We have been able to establish a relationship over the last five years now since he came to Valley Christian high school, and is here now. But yeah, that’s my guy.”
When asked about Stanford’s goals this season, he stated: “Win every series. Win the ACC tournament, get to the tournament, win the regional, win the super regional, and win in Omaha.”
With Stanford currently ranked at No. 18 in the country, and having been a part of three College World Series in the last four years, it seems like Stanford’s goals are inching closer and closer to reality. A big reason for their early-season success has been their main man, Trevor Haskins.