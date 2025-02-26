Stanford's Trevor Haskins Wins National Player of the Week Honors
More recognition is on the way for Stanford baseball as it continues its strong start to the season. After being announced as the ACC Player of the Week, the first such instance that a Cardinal player received the award, infielder Trevor Haskins has earned the highest in-season honor a player can get, the National Player of the Year.
Announced on Tuesday by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, Haskins was the first player this season to receive a Dick Howser Trophy National Player of the Week award for his performance through Feb. 25.
The senior out of Valley Christian High School hit a home run in all four of Stanford's games this past weekend, going 7-for-18 with his four homers and 12 RBI. He also knocked a double and scored six runs.
Two of his home runs were major tone setters for the weekend. On Friday, he got things started with a leadoff home run on the first pitch of the bottom of the first, getting Stanford ahead in the very first inning of game one against the Huskies.
He also hit a go-ahead grand slam in game three on Sunday, helping Stanford come from behind to win 9-5. Haskins' strong efforts over the weekend helped the Cardinal go 4-0 in the series and begin the season 8-0, their best start to a season since going 10-0 in 2018.
It has been a very successful week for Haskins in terms of winning accolades, as before he won the ACC and the national player of the week, he had never won an honor of that caliber. It also marks the first two times this season that Stanford baseball earned award recognition at the national stage and in its new conference.
In terms of National Pitcher of the Week, that honor went to Old Dominion junior southpaw, Dylan Brown. In two starts this season, Brown is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 13 innings, only giving up four hits and four walks while striking out 23.
The NCBWA committee will award its national player and pitchers of the week every Tuesday during the season after reviewing candidates from each and every Division I conference. The question now becomes just exactly how many awards Stanford can receive this spring.