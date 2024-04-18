Spring Preview: Four Stanford Cardinal Offensive Players to Watch
We are just a couple of days away from Stanford's Spring Showcase, and for Cardinal fans there are quite a few intriguing storylines to look out for.
The 2023 season wasn't ideal by any means for first year head coach Troy Taylor. He inherited a roster well below the scholarship threshold, and one that saw nearly all of the experienced players leave via the portal. So, with the inexperienced roster just looking to gain experience and improve each and every week the team finished 3-9. There were a couple of close losses against Washington, Sacramento State, and Arizona that could have gone either way, but overall it was a tough year in terms of results.
However, there were some bright spots like wide receiver Elic Ayomanor who emerged as one of the best players in all of college football. Also, even if it wasn't always pretty, just getting some of the younger players tangible game reps was huge for the Cardinal. With a bit more experience under their belts, and a few new talented newcomers joining the fold, this Stanford offense could be quite interesting in 2023.
Here are four players on offense that fans absolutely need to look out for on Saturday!
Emett Mosley, WR
Troy Taylor has not been shy about playing freshmen by any means, and Stanford badly needs someone to emerge as that third receiver alongside Ayomanor and Tiger Bachmeier. That is where Emmet Mosley comes into play, as the Santa Margarita Catholic product has been drawing rave reviews throughout spring despite missing his senior year due to an injury. The more weapons Taylor has at his disposal, the better.
Sedrick Irvin Jr., RB
The run game for Stanford last season was non-existent. The offensive line simply couldn't get a push or consistently create any holes for the running backs. Something that Taylor acknowledged and had to be frustrated by considering how important the run game is to his offense. Regardless, then-freshman Sedrick Irvin Jr. popped against Arizona, and even broke off a 45-yard run. He has a chance to assert himself as the lead back before the three freshmen from the 2024 class get onto campus, and we will also see what steps he's taken after his first year.
Ashton Daniels, QB
The quarterback battle last spring was a complete mystery, and it remained one up until the first snap of the first game. Ashton Daniels was the most consistent thrower between he, Justin Lamson, and Ari Patu, but he still struggled. For every great play he had, there would be a few questionable ones to follow which is to be expected considering it was his first time as "the guy". This time around, he has the advantage being that he was consistently tabbed as the starter last year, did have some great throws, and has experience. It's his job to lose, but he has three hungry quarterbacks behind him that can take it.
Elijah Brown, QB
One of the aforementioned signal callers gunning for the starting role is four-star freshman Elijah Brown. The Mater Dei product finished his high school career as one of the most decorated quarterbacks ever, and could very well be the quarterback that turns this program around. Obviously learning a college playbook, and being ready to win the starting job after 10 practices is a lot to ask of anyone, but that doesn't mean fans shouldn't be excited about him. He is known for his precision passing, and as fans have seen in spring ball teasers can air out with the best of them. Realistically, he doesn't absolutely need to win the job in spring, but if he stays within himself and makes the right throws and creates big plays when they are there, he can position himself to win it in fall camp.