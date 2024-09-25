Stanford in the NFL: Top performers from week three of the 2024 season
Another week of football season has come and gone and now with the quarter point of the season nearly here, the competitiveness has started to really kick into high gear as teams start to assert themselves in their respective conferences. A good slate of games brought out some very good performances, with many of the former Stanford alumni currently in the NFL really stepping up and producing for their teams. While there was a lot of production coming from the legends of The Farm, here the top five players of the week.
Michael Wilson - Arizona Cardinals
Since the Arizona Cardinals drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. fourth overall in this year’s draft, the first few weeks of the season for the Cardinals have been all about getting their shiny new rookie involved, and while Harrison Jr. did perform well, it was the second year man Michael Wilson who saw a lot of action from quarterback Kyler Murray, catching eight passes on nine targets for 64 yards, with a long of 28. Wilson, a third round pick in last year’s draft, became an integral part of Arizona’s offense pretty early in his rookie year and while Harrison is expected to be the No. 1 receiver, Wilson provides a very strong second option for Murray.
Jake Bailey - Miami Dolphins
In what was a big loss for the Dolphins, falling 24-3 to the Seahawks with Tua Tagovailoa sidelined with a concussion, Bailey was arguably the team’s brightest star of the night, punting the ball six times for 277 yards, three of which were pinned inside the 20 and one being a touchback. Averaging 46.2 yards per punt with his longest being 53 yards, Bailey had his most active game of the season. But if the Dolphins want to be in contention in a tough AFC East, they better hope that Bailey is not asked to do much more than that in upcoming games.
Josh Karty - Los Angeles Rams
Is Karty already one of the best kickers in the NFL? He may still be a rookie, but he may very well be in that conversation after putting together another perfect performance in a stunning 27-24 win over the 49ers, where he made a field goal late in the game that turned out to be the game winner. Overall for the afternoon, Karty was 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 37, while going a perfect 3-for-3 on extra points, bringing his total number of points scored for the day to nine. Yet to miss a single kick this season, Karty is currently tied for 18th in the league for total points scored and looks to be the long-term answer at kicker in Los Angeles.
Paulson Adebo - New Orleans Saints
Defense was the name of the game in the Saints 15-12 loss to the Eagles, where Adebo once again finished the game as one of the best players on New Orleans’ defense, leading the way in tackles with 10, all of them solo, while making one tackle for loss and defending a pass. Coming off of a 2023 season where he had a career high in tackles, Adebo has become an all-around defensive back, capable of not only being strong in pass coverage but is also capable of making a play on a ball carrier if needed. New Orleans has looked like a contender so far, and while the offense was not at its best this week, the defense proved that it can create problems for opponents.
Bobby Okereke - New York Giants
The Giants are finally in the win column. After starting the season off 0-2, a strong performance from the Giants’ defense helped them earn the 21-15 win over the Browns to improve to 1-2, with Okereke once again proving why he is looked at as a team leader, finishing the game with eight tackles, one of them being solo, with 0.5 sacks and one QB hit. After a slow week one, Okereke has since found his form and has returned to being an upper tier linebacker in the NFL.