Stanford Lands Commitment From Four-Star 2025 EDGE Gabe Kaminski

Kevin Borba

With all of the craziness surrounding the NFL Draft, the Stanford Cardinal were adding to their 2025 recruiting class.

They were able to flip tight end Zach Giuliano from Northwestern, and also emerged out of nowhere and landed four-star EDGE Gabe Kaminski. According to 247Sports, Stanford offered the Illinois product on Saturday and he committed shortly after. He chose Stanford over other programs like Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Iowa, and Michigan.

Nov 20, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; General view of the Stanford Cardinal helmet during the
Nov 20, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; General view of the Stanford Cardinal helmet during the / Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

He brings Stanford's commitment total up to seven in their class of 2025, with their class expected to jump from No. 35 in the country to around No. 28 in the country.

According to 247Sports, Kaminski ranks as the No. 374 player in the country, No. 29 EDGE, and No. 11 player in the state of Illinois.

