Stanford Possibly In Play For Hailey Van Lith Following Latest Reports On Transfer Status
The Stanford Cardinal roster is set to look quite different next season following the departures of Cameron Brink (WNBA) and Kiki Iriafen (transfer portal. Heck, even the coaching pacing on the sidelines will be different as Tara VanDerveer retired, and her long-time assistant Kate Paye took over.
While Stanford lost just three players this offseason counting the two aforementioned star forwards and sharpshooter Hannah Jump, it is unclear who the focal point of the offense will be. Prior to Iriafen's departure it was clearly going to be her team, but now Paye is set to rely on someone who hasn't doesn't have experience in that role. That is unless she goes out and lands an experienced transfer.
To transfer into Stanford as a grad transfer isn't very common, but when Hailey Van Lith was in the portal last year, she did say that the Cardinal were one of the schools she considered before transferring to LSU. Now that she is in the portal again, the Cardinal could have another crack at landing her. A sentiment that remains especially true considering she has not yet signed with TCU like it was initially reported.
“I did take a visit to TCU and am very interested in them, but I took visits to other schools and was very interested in them, too,” said Van Lith to the AP over the weekend. “I haven’t made an official commitment, but I’m very close. The ink has not touched the paper for any school.”
Whether or not Stanford is one of the schools in the mix is to be seen, but landing the two-time All-ACC guard would be quite the boost for a team that will be thrusting youngsters into leading roles. For her career, Van Lith is averaging 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 41.3% from the field and 33.8% from three.