Stanford set to host 2025 EDGE Nusi Taumoepeau for official visit
The Stanford Cardinal are still working on getting bigger and adding more depth in the trenches, and on Wednesday it was revealed that they will be hosting a very promising pass rusher.
According to a report by 247Sports' Blair Angulo, Stanford is among three schools that will be hosting 2025 three-star EDGE Nusi Taumoepeau for an official visit. Joining the Cardinal in doing so are both Cal and Utah.
The Utah native ranks as the No. 862 player in the country, No. 66 EDGE, and No. 10 player in the state of Utah. This past season for Westlake High School he racked up 48 total tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, and also added 3 sacks.
His official visit to Stanford is set for June 7.
Published