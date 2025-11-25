National Buzz Growing Around Stanford Women's Basketball
Stanford women's basketball is beginning to get some national recognition following a 7-0 start to the season, which includes two road wins. Those victories away from Maples have already matched their entire total from the 2024-25 season, so they're certainly on the right path.
On Monday, the updated AP Poll came out, and while the Cardinal women weren't ranked in the top-25 teams in college basketball, they were on the cusp of being included. Stanford netted 36 points in the voting, and the No. 25 ranked program, North Carolina State (3-3), finished with 43 points in the voting.
The next week should be more than enough to get Stanford ranked, if they continue to perform the way they have thus far this season. Later this week they'll be taking on Florida Gulf Coast and Colorado State in the Resorts World Classic in Las Vegas, NV on Friday and Saturday.
Next week they'll be facing Tennessee on December 3 in the ACC/SEC challenge at home. FGCU is 1-2 on the year, but Colorado State is 5-0, including a 70-66 win over Gonzaga on the road. Stanford beat the Zags 65-52 on the road just last week.
Tennessee on the other hand is the No. 14 team in the nation, and will be providing the Cardinal with their biggest test of the season in the early going. A win against them would surely get Stanford into the rankings in short order.
But rankings aren't the only bit of national attention that Stanford has been receiving, as Nunu Agara was named ACC Player of the Week on Monday as well. Below is the press release sent out by Stanford.
STANFORD, Calif. – Junior Nunu Agara was named ACC Player of the Week for games played between November 17-23, the conference announced Monday. ACC women’s basketball weekly awards are voted on by the league’s Blue Ribbon Panel.
The Cardinal’s leading scorer (14.9) and rebounder (8.7), Agara averaged a double-double of 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in Stanford’s two wins against UC Davis (70-45) and Lehigh (98-43). She shot 75.0 percent from the floor across the two games, making 15 of her 20 field goal attempts.
Against Lehigh on Sunday, Agara poured in 24 points on a perfect 10-of-10 shooting, tying the school record for single-game field goal percentage. She’s the only player in the country this season to be perfect from the floor when attempting at least 10 field goals.
She went for 16 points and a career-high 16 rebounds on Thursday night against UC Davis and is one of two ACC players with a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double this season (Laura Ziegler – Louisville).
Agara is Stanford’s second ACC weekly award winner this season. Lara Somfai was named ACC Freshman of the Week on Nov. 10. She is the Cardinal’s first conference player of the week since Cameron Brink won Pac-12 Player of the Week on March 4, 2024.
Get all of your Stanford sports news by following us on Facebook and Twitter/X!