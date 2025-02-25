Stanford Women's Basketball Gets Win Streak Snapped Against Virginia
On Sunday afternoon, the Stanford Cardinal (14-13, 6-10 ACC) were determined to keep a three game winning streak alive, needing another win in order to right the ship ahead of the conference tournament. Unfortunately, the Virginia Cavaliers (14-14, 6-10 ACC) proved to be too much, with the Cardinal losing 89-69 in Charlottesville.
It was all Virginia from the jump, with the Cavaliers scoring the first eight points of the game before going on a 19-3 run to kick things off. Stanford did not do themselves any favors though, missing its first seven shots through the first six and a half minutes, with the only make in that span being a Courtney Ogden layup. By the time the first quarter ended, it was 25-9 Virginia.
The second quarter was much better for the Cardinal, as they were able to cut Virginia's lead down to 14, 40-26, by the time half ended. Brooke Demetre drained a three to start the second half to cut things to 11, but Virginia quickly took over once again, going on an 11-0 run which not only caused it to take a 22-point lead, but for the rest of the way, they did not trail by less than 20.
Overall for the game, the Cavaliers shot just over 49% from the field and 46% from three. Making 14 out of their 30 shots from beyond the arc, the Cavaliers recorded their second most three pointers made in a game in program history.
Notables for Stanford include Ogden (17 points, eight rebounds, eight assists), Demetre (15 points) and Elena Bosgana (11 points, six rebounds, four assists). Now down to their final two regular season games, the Cardinal will next take the floor on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. (PT) when Miami comes to town.