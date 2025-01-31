Stanford Women's Basketball Hang on Against Pittsburgh
It was a great day for getting back on track for Stanford. On Thursday night, Pittburgh (9-13, 1-8 ACC) came to town looking to spoil Stanford's plans, but luckily for the Cardinal, big games from Chloe Clardy and Elena Bosgana helped them take home the 58-46 victory.
Despite combining for 28 points, the game started slow offensively, with both teams combining to shoot only 23% in the first half without making a single three-pointer. Stanford (11-9, 3-6 ACC), shot 0-of-16 while Pitt went 0-for-12. After Bosgana converted on a layup as halftime was ending, the score was only 19-14 in favor of Stanford at the half.
In the third quarter, things started to turn around for Stanford, who were able convert on 9-out-of-14 shots while going 4-for-7 from three. When Bosgana made a three pointer with around two minutes left in the third, the Cardinal were able to extend their lead to 39-28. But it was free throw shooting that saw the Cardinal have a lot of success as they set a program record without a miss, going 15-for-15 at the line.
For the first time as a member of the Cardinal, Bosgana got the chance to play in front of her parents. Coming from Greece on Monday, Bosgana was able to impress her parents with a 14 point, six rebound night.
Other notables aside from Bosgana include Clardy, who scored 14 points and had a career high of seven rebounds. She had two big shots in the third to help the Cardinal really get things going followed by seven fourth quarter points that proved to be a major catalyst in Stanford pulling away. Courtney Ogden scored 10 points and had nine rebounds off the bench while Brooke Demetre managed to block three shots.
In earning the win, the Cardinal were able to snap a two-game skid that they endured when they lost to No. 16 Duke and No. 22 Cal in back-to-back games. But next up for them is a very tough test, when No. 15 North Carolina comes to town. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for Saturday at noon and will air live on The CW.