Stanford Women's Basketball Hangs on to Top Wake Forest
What a big night of scoring it was for Stanford. On Thursday afternoon, the Cardinal traveled to Winston-Salem, North Carolina to take on Wake Forest, and even through a tight battle, they were able to hold on, taking home the 74-71 victory over the Demon Deacons.
It was a career high night for both Tess Heal and Nunu Agara, with Heal leading the way with 24 points scored and Agara adding on another 23. Stanford (10-7, 2-4 ACC) took total control of the ballgame, leading by as many as 19 points at one point during the third quarter, but a big final period from Wake Forest (7-10, 0-6 ACC) in which it outscored the Cardinal 29-16 forced the game to end much closer than initially expected. During that time, the Cardinal committed six turnovers.
Heal got Stanford ahead early on in the ballgame, scoring 15 of her points in the first half to put the team up big. Making her first six three-point shots, which is a career high, Heal ended the day having shot 9-of-16 from the floor and 6-of-8 from downtown.
While trailing 4-3 to Wake Forest in the first quarter, Heal took matters into her own hands and went on her own 11-0 run to give the Cardinal momentum. During the Tess takeover, Heal made consecutive threes and a layup, followed by another three pointer over a four minute time frame to give Stanford a 10 point lead.
Agara scored 10 of Stanford's 16 team points by herself in the final quarter of the game, including scoring the last bucket of the game for Stanford on an inbound play where, as the shot clock was winding down, she caught the ball, took a jump shot, and put the ball in the net from the middle of the key with a little under 40 seconds to go.
In taking home the win, it marks the first time this year that the Cardinal have won a game away from home, with the team having struggled mightily on the road to kick off the new campaign. With a major momentum boost coming to the program with the win, Stanford will use that and look to build off of it when they take the floor next.
The Cardinal's next game will take place on Sunday, Jan. 19 when it travels to Durham, North Carolina to take on No. 16 Duke. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 a.m. (PT) and will air on ESPN2.