Stanford Women's Basketball Secures First ACC Win, Beats Florida State
History was been made on Thursday night. In what was their first-ever home ACC game, the Stanford Cardinal (9-6, 1-3 ACC) took on the Florida State Seminoles, going home with the close 89-84 win. With the win, the Cardinal are now a perfect 9-0 at home while picking up its first Quad 1 win after snapping Florida State's five-game winning streak.
It was a dominant day at the office for both Brooke Demetre and Elena Bosgana, with Demetre scoring a career-high of 24 points while Bosgana recorded her second straight double-double. At one point in the game, the Cardinal were able to get out ahead by as much as 17 points late in the first half, leading 44-27, and were in dire need of a strong second half to hang on.
While the Cardinal were up big at the break, it did not come without some stress, as the Seminoles went into halftime on a 10-0 run, which became a 13-0 run early the third quarter after a big three pointer made by the Seminoles.
As the third quarter went on, the game kept getting closer as Florida State cut the lead to within one twice, but each of those times, Stanford was prepared for what was coming.
After a made three point shot from FSU's Raiane Dos Santos to make it 59-58, Bosgana grabbed a board and helped drive the ball down, which led to another score for the Cardinal. However, Florida State kept it close. By the time the third quarter ended, the score was 64-60.
In the fourth quarter, the Seminoles got within two again, but that was it as strong offense combined with good defensive prowess from the Cardinal allowed them to keep things on their side. With less than five minutes to go, Stanford led 77-73 and got a late game push from Shay Ijiwoye, who was making her second straight start.
Demetre was especially important in the second half, scoring 17 of her 24 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field and 4-for-6 shooting from three. Bosgana managed to record her entire double-double in the first half (14 points, 11 rebounds) while finishing with 21 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in total.
Other notables for Stanford include Nunu Agara (17 points, nine rebounds), Tess Heal (14 points, two three pointers) and Mary Ashley Stevenson, who came off the bench and scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in 16 minutes. Her performances down the stretch helped Stanford secure their inaugural ACC victory.
With more momentum now on their side, the Cardinal will now regroup and regain focus ahead of their next game, where No. 21 NC State figures to pose a tough challenge. The game is scheduled for Sunday and will tip-off at noon. Live television coverage will air on ESPN.