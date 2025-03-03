Stanford Women's Basketball Takes Home Win Over Georgia Tech in Finale
The final regular season game for the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball team (16-13, 8-10 ACC) was a successful one. With Georgia Tech coming to town, the Cardinal knew that they would have a tough test ahead of them.
Luckily, thanks to a strong game from senior Elena Bosgana, the Cardinal managed to take home the win, defeating the Yellow Jackets 87-82 on Sunday afternoon at Maples Pavilion.
Leading the way with 19 points and six rebounds on Senior Day, Bosgana played a big part in the Cardinal rolling into the ACC tournament on a high note. Her play was just one example of the strong offensive performance that the Cardinal managed to put on, with the team making 35 out of its 57 shot attempts (61.4%), which was the highest mark for an ACC team in conference play this season.
In addition to Bosgana's big game, Mary Ashley Stevenson showed out, scoring 17 points, while Courtney Ogden (16 points), Chloe Clardy (12 points) and Brooke Demetre (10 points) also had big games for the Cardinal.
At one point in the game (midway through the third quarter), the Cardinal were able to get out to as big as a 15 point lead thanks to a 14-3 run to start the second half. During the run, Stevenson scored seven of her points.
However in the fourth quarter, Georgia Tech (21-9, 9-9 ACC) started to take over, going on an 11-0 run to start the final quarter which led to them taking a 76-74 lead.
Down by one with less than six minutes to go, the Cardinal turned it around and ended the game on a 10-4 run, with Georgia Tech making only two of its final nine shots.
When the game ended, the Cardinal were able to go home with the upset win to close out a regular season that saw the team go 14-3 at home, including going 14-0 against unranked opponents at Maples.
After the game, Bosgana, Demetre and Jzaniya Harriel were honored as part of the Senior Day festivities.
Earning the No. 11 seed in the ACC tournament, the Cardinal will now shift focus onto preparing for their next game which will be against No. 14 seeded Clemson. The game will be on Wednesday, March 5 with tip-off scheduled for 3:30 p.m. (PT). The game will air on the ACC Network.