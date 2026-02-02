2027 Washington DC prospect discusses recent Syracuse visit and offer

After receiving his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse in January, 2027 EDGE/linebacker Kemontae Chaplin got his first look at Central New York over the weekend when he visited for Junior Day.

Chaplin had a chance to take in the basketball team’s win over Notre Dame and get to see campus and the facilities, but his top highlights were getting to form deeper relationships with the coaching staff.

Chaplin said he spoke most with EDGE coach Jeremy Hawkins, defensive coordinator Vince Kehres and scout Alex Kelly.

"Cuse is a fun place,” Chaplin said. “The first impression was good for me. Out of 10, (the visit was) an eight.”

Chaplin forms deeper relationships with the Syracuse coaching staff

At the basketball game, which the Orange ended up winning, he spoke to Kehres about 'getting off the ball and studying film.’

Chaplin initially received his offer from Kelly, and during the 10 minute call, they spoke about building muscle and gaining weight.

"I’m happy about being offered from Syracuse,” Chaplin said. "I am thankful.”

Another topic they discussed is how Syracuse has a rich history and how many of its stars end up playing in the NFL.

"I think Syracuse is a good program that can take players to the next level,” Chaplin said.

Chaplin expects a better performance from SU this fall

Though Syracuse struggled in the 2025 season, going 3-9, Chaplin said he expects big things from the Orange in the fall.

Part of that has to do with the Orange bringing in its top recruiting class in modern history. The Orange’s 2026 class ended up 34th according to the 247Sports composite rankings, with four coming from the DMV area.

Head coach Fran Brown has also spent the offseason retooling his coaching staff, specifically on the defensive side of the ball.

“I think Syracuse can change their season around making it 9-3 or better,” Chaplin said. “Just got to work harder.”

Chaplin helped his team to a 9-3 record

The Washington (DC) Friendship Collegiate Academy star missed some games during the season because of a sprained wrist, but was still able to help the Knights to a 9-3 season.

He has appeared as an EDGE and also at linebacker, and Syracuse is looking at him as an LB.

“My season was good,” Chaplin said. “But I can work on the run game more.”

