Virginia two-way lineman reacts to ‘great trip’ to Syracuse

2028 ATH Jordyn Hill got his first look at Syracuse over the weekend when he attended SU’s Junior Day.

The Hampton (VA) Phoebus defensive lineman/offensive tackle had heard plenty about Central New York prior to the visit, but seeing the school in person was an entirely different experience.

“It was a great trip up there to Syracuse,” Hill said to The Juice Online. "The best parts of my visit to Syracuse were meeting the coaches and learning about how the program is ran everyday and what they bring to the table.”

Hill comes away impressed with SU's facilities

Hill also came away impressed with the JMA Wireless Dome after taking in the basketball team’s matchup against Miami and seeing the facilities and campus.

“It was great seeing how they benefit the players directly,” Hill said.

Though he met with many of the coaches and staff members, the two coaches he interacted with the most were Jeremy Hawkins and Alex Kelly.

“We spoke about how I looked on my film evaluation and what they thought,” Hill said. “And how I would be a fit at their program in the future.”

Hill appreciates the SU culture

Hill added that the visit changed the way he looked at the Orange.

“Definitely,” Hill said. “Not only because of the facilities but the fact that they’re building in the right ways with the culture and new coaches.”

Syracuse went 3-9 in 2025, but head coach Fran Brown has spent the offseason reworking both his coaching staff and his roster. As a result, Hill believes the Orange is in for a better season this fall.

"I definitely think Syracuse will do better,” Hill said. “Just off the fact how they’re building their coaching room and building a winning culture.”

Hill is looking forward to the 2026 season

The Phantoms went 8-4 in the 2025 season, and Hill is looking forward to improving even more this fall.

“My sophomore season went really well and I put some good things on film for colleges,” Hill said. “But there will always be room in these next two years.”

He is being recruited on the defensive side of the ball.

"I’m a very versatile EDGE that can play anywhere on the D-line,” Hill said. "I have a good twitch off the ball and I’m valued in the run game and pass game. Just finding my way to the ball and making a play."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.