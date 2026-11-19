Syracuse got back in the win column on Wednesday night after back-to-back losses against ranked opponents in Indiana and St. John's, beating Cornell 91-82 at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are some takeaways from the win, which helped the Orange improve to 3-2 this season.

Setting the tone

Garwey Dual deserves his credit. Dual didn't score in double figures in any of Syracuse's previous four games, but he broke out in a big way against Cornell, finishing with a game-high 20 points. He also came up clutch for the Orange down the stretch, hitting a big 3-pointer to put the game out of reach for the Big Red after a late rally.

Dual played within the flow of the offense to find his shots, missing only one field goal attempt all game as ended 8-for-9 from the field. He was the lead table-setter for Syracuse, recording a game-high 8 assists. No other player for the Orange had more than three.

He also contributed defensively, recording three steals, two offensive boards, and a block. Along with Gavin Doty, it was Dual's on-ball pressure that helped spark a 12-0 run for Syracuse to start the game. When asked about his best game so far, Dual credited his teammates.

"We're playing free, as a collective," Dual said. "We're getting familiar with each other's tendencies."

If Dual can provide this type of two-way impact for the Orange moving forward, it'll make Syracuse that much tougher for opposing teams to handle as it navigates through non-conference play.

3-point variance

Initially, college wasn't as quick to adopt the 3-point shot as the NBA, but that isn't the case on Wednesday, as the NCAA's top teams are all capable of scoring from beyond the arc.

If Syracuse's win over Cornell is any indication, the Orange aren't quite there yet in the shooting department. The addition of players like Mark Morano and Doty has helped, but Syracuse shot just 22% from deep against Cornell, hitting 4 of their 18 3-point attempts. Half of those came from Dual, with no other Syracuse player hitting more than one.

While the Orange's lack of shooting is cause for concern against tougher opponents, Syracuse has been getting the looks they want on offense. Head coach Gerry McNamara said as much, but the problem is the Orange aren't making them.

"If we can make any shots, we'd be pretty darn good," McNamara said. "You make four or five wide-open 3s, and the game looks a little bit different."

Defensively, Syracuse also surrendered 14 3-pointers to Cornell's offense, which shot from beyond the arc at a 39% clip. That 3-point variance usually isn't a ratio that wins games, but with the quality looks Syracuse is generating, the hope is that the shooting will come around.

A learning experience

While the Orange cruised through the opening 10 minutes, the final 30 minutes were a different story. Cornell settled in after a cold start, and the Big Red hung around until its late run, cutting the lead to five with two minutes left after Syracuse led by as much as 15.

One might look at the close result and frown, but this win shows the Orange are capable of something most teams under Adrian Autry usually weren't. Syracuse had a short turnaround to prepare for Cornell after its loss to St. John's, and the Orange didn't make it back to campus until late on Monday, leaving just one day to prepare for the Big Red.

When he was hired, McNamara emphasized that he wanted to change the culture and rebuild Syracuse into a winning program again. While it might not seem like it, these are the types of games that can help the Orange do that. Regardless of the circumstances, a loss against Cornell would be a major blemish on Syracuse's NCAA Tournament resume, even this early in the season.

McNamara said as much after the game, highlighting how important it was to come out with the win.

"I think it's a great experience, a learning experience for our guys," McNamara said. "This next stretch is really important for us."

While it wasn't the cleanest game from Syracuse, what matters is that the Orange came out with the win, and they'll look to build on that momentum when they take on Lafayette this Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome.

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