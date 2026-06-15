A former Syracuse basketball player will make his debut for Boeheim's Army in July

With this year's The Basketball Tournament just over a month away, Boeheim's Army continues to add former Orange players to the roster.

On Monday, the team announced that forward Wes Johnson will suit up for the squad, joining the previously announced Buddy Boeheim and Elijah Hughes. Johnson will be making his first appearance as a member of the Orange alumni squad, after being wooed for a couple of years by the team's general manager Shaun Belbey.

Johnson was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft

Since he only played for Syracuse during one pretty successful season in 2009-10, sitting out one year after transferring from Iowa State in 2008, it is easy to forget sometimes what a great one campaign Johnson had in an Orange uniform.

Named the Big East Player of the Year, Johnson led SU in scoring (16.5 ppg) for a team that went 30-5 and was the No. 1 ranked squad for two weeks in early March, before being upset by Butler in the NCAA Sweet 16.

Selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the fourth pick of the draft, Johnson played two seasons in the Twin Cities, then Phoenix, the LA Lakers and Clippers, before finishing his 10-year NBA career with brief stops in New Orleans and Washington, then one final pro season in Greece.

Currently, Johnson works with the Clippers as a player development assistant coach, and has also competed in the summer-run Big 3 basketball league as a member of the Chicago Triplets.

Boeheim's Army opens The Basketball Tournament's new format on the road

While the 2026 edition of the Orange alumni team will be announcing roster additions on a regular basis through the end of the month (Jimmy Boeheim is expected to join the team),along with a head coach, the first-round series schedule is set.

Boeheim's Army is facing off against a Seton Hall alumni team - Hall In, in a best-of-three series beginning July 21 (7:00 p.m. ET / FS1) at Seton Hall's Walsh Gymnasium.

After a travel day July 22 (the night of the team's top summer social event Summer Slam), game two is July 23 at the downtown Oncenter War Memorial (7:00 p.m. ET / FS2). Game three, if necessary, will be July 24 (7:00 p.m. ET / FS2).

If Boeheim's Army advances out of the initial round, it will face the winner of the Kentucky-Louisville alumni teams series in a single elimination game to be played July 26. TBT doubled its prize money this season to $2 million for the winning team, which must win five games to take the title.

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