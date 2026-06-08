Syracuse alumni team Boeheim’s Army adds second player to roster

Former All-ACC Syracuse wing Elijah Hughes will join Boeheim’s Army this summer as they compete for The Basketball Tournament championship this summer.

The Syracuse alumni team already announced former SU guard Buddy Boeheim as its first team member in May. His older brother, Jimmy, is also expected to be on the roster.

Hughes played at Syracuse from 2018-20 after transferring in from East Carolina. He was a First-Team All-ACC selection as a senior and was taken with the 39th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. He played two seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

Boeheim was also a First-Team All-ACC Selection as a senior, averaging 19.2 points across 32 games. Though he went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, he has played 24 games across three NBA seasons with the Detroit Pistons and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

There's a new first-round format for the TBT

The two of them will be part of a team that takes on Seton Hall alumni team ‘Hall in,’ in a best-of-three series in the first round of the TBT.

The new format will allow each team to have a home game. Game 1 will be played at Seton Hall’s Walsh Gymnasium on July 21, at 7 p.m. ET (TV: FS1). The series will shift to Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse on July 23 at 7 p.m. (TV: FS2).

If a third game is necessary, it will be played on Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m. ET (TV: FS2). The winner of the series will move on to play the winner of the Kentucky-Louisville alumni game on July 26.

Boeheim's Army has had a long history in the TBT

Syracuse has participated in the TBT since 2015 (with the exception of 2024 when Boeheim’s Army didn’t play because of scheduling issues), and won the championship in 2021.

Last year, the Orange was the No. 1 seed in the Syracuse region, but ultimately lost to We Are D3 in the second round of the tournament, 81-78.

This year’s format has changed where the rosters are limited to four players who have had no prior affiliation with the university. The field has also been limited to only 16 teams with the best-of-3 format only in the first round and single elimination after.

The winner of the TBT will take home a $2 million prize.

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