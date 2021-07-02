Dome to Return to Full Capacity This Fall

Syracuse Athletics announced on Friday that the Dome will return to full capacity this fall. Syracuse played its sports in the Dome without fans for football and basketball this past season, and limited fans for lacrosse.

More from the press release from SU:

As the 2021-22 athletic season quickly approaches, Syracuse University Athletics is pleased to announce it plans to return to full capacity at the Carrier Dome this fall. Syracuse will welcome fans back inside the stadium with no capacity restrictions and no social distancing requirements.

Syracuse University will continue to work closely with the Onondaga County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health to monitor for and implement any changes made to public health guidelines. Consistent with NYS indoor facilities guidance, vaccinated and unvaccinated fans are welcome to attend games. In accordance with NYS guidelines, unvaccinated people, or those whose vaccination status is unknown, must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. An antigen-type test result must be completed within six hours of entry and a PCR-type test result must be within 72 hours of entry. Also, in accordance with CDC guidelines, masks will be required for unvaccinated fans over age four.

Major upgrades to the stadium were made to improve the fan experience, highlighted by the largest center hung video board in college sports, air conditioning, a new audio system, new modern lighting, renovated concession stands, refreshed menu items, improved restrooms, and branding upgrades throughout the facility.

Syracuse football and basketball season tickets are on sale now. Visit www.cuse.com/tickets to purchase. For group tickets and partial plans call 1-888-DOME-TIX.

Per NYS, outdoor athletic events will not require proof of vaccination for entry, however non-vaccinated visitors must wear a mask when on campus. We encourage all those who have not been vaccinated to please do so for the health and safety of both you and your community.