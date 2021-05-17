Former Syracuse Players in the NBA Playoffs

You can cheer on former Orange stars who are chasing an NBA title.

Three former Syracuse players will compete in the NBA Playoffs hoping to get a championship ring. Take a look at who is still playing and what seed their respective teams earned.

Carmelo Anthony - Portland Trail Blazers

Anthony and the Blazers avoided the play-in tournament and finished with the six seed in the Western Conference. The Blazers will face the Denver Nuggets, the team that drafted Carmelo, in the first round. The series begins this coming weekend. Anthony averaged 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game off the bench this season.

Oshae Brissett - Indiana Pacers

The Pacers finished 34-38 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Brissett has started the last 20-plus games after signing a three year deal with the team. He capped a strong regular season with a career high 31 points in the finale. As the nine seed, Indiana is headed to the play-in tournament and will face the 10th seeded Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, May 18th. In order to advance, the Pacers must win that game and then win again against the loser of the seven seed vs eight seed matchup (Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards).

Elijah Hughes - Utah Jazz

Hughes played sparingly during his rookie season, appearing in 18 games. He averaged 1.7 points in those games, playing primarily in mop-up duty. The Jazz earned the top seed in the Western Conference. Utah's first round opponent will not be known until the play-in tournament concludes.

Missed the Playoffs

Michael Carter-Williams - Orlando Magic: Carter-Williams did not play for the last month or so of the regular season due to an ankle injury. He finished the season averaging 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 0.8 steals per game.

Jerami Grant - Detroit Pistons: Grant was in and out of the lineup down the stretch of the season due to injury. However, he had a stellar 2020-21 campaign following the first of his big three year deal with the Pistons. He averaged a career high 22.3 points along with 4.6 rebounds, a career high 2.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.

