On the night before Thanksgiving, Syracuse needed a half to find its rhythm against UAlbany, notching its third consecutive non-conference win since falling to Indiana and St. John's in back-to-back games earlier in the month.

Tied at halftime, the second half told a different story. Behind its defense and an effective zone, Syracuse took control and pulled away. Freshman guard Ryan Moesch led the charge, scoring while creating opportunities for his teammates. Backup center Abdramane Siby also stepped up, playing extended minutes in place of Luke Wilson without Syracuse losing production inside.

What Happened

Syracuse struggled to handle the ball early, with turnovers preventing the Orange from establishing a consistent offensive rhythm.

The rotation also changed almost immediately. Starting center Luke Wilson went to the bench with 18:15 remaining in the first half, opening the door for Siby to receive additional minutes.

Syracuse kept searching for a spark as the half wore on. Wilson returned with 10:05 remaining and immediately impacted the scoreboard, but UAlbany kept the game close.

With Syracuse trailing 18-15, coach Gerry McNamara called a timeout with 8:32 remaining in the half. Wilson returned to the bench, while Moesch checked back in and gave the Orange energy in transition.

Still, Syracuse couldn't pull away. The Orange entered halftime tied 26 after a physical opening half full of missed opportunities.

That changed after the break.

McNamara turned primarily to a zone defense, and the adjustment helped Syracuse force difficult shots and create turnovers. The Orange turned those defensive stops into transition opportunities and finally began establishing control.

Moesch led Syracuse's second-half surge. He finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 3-for-7 from 3-point range, nearly recording a triple-double.

Siby also took advantage of his increased role. The backup center scored 17 points on a perfect 8-for-8 shooting night while providing Syracuse with a strong interior presence.

What began as a frustrating, even first half quickly turned into a comfortable Syracuse victory. The Orange outscored UAlbany 48-27 after halftime to pull away for the 74-53 win.

Analysis

Syracuse's zone defense disrupted UAlbany's offense, particularly from the perimeter. The Great Danes shot 4-for-25 from 3-point range and committed 13 turnovers.

By forcing difficult shots and creating turnovers, the Orange generated transition opportunities and played at the pace they wanted, with Moesch helping run the offense.

After scoring only 26 points in the first half, Syracuse nearly doubled that total with 48 points after halftime. Defensive adjustments and improved offensive execution turned a tie game into a 21-point win.

Hero — Ryan Moesch

With Syracuse dealing with guard injuries, Moesch needed to step up on both ends of the floor.

He did exactly that.

Moesch finished with a near triple-double, 13 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists while providing Syracuse with shooting, playmaking, and energy. His performance helped the Orange take control in the second half and pull away from the Great Danes.

Zero — Luke Wilson

Wilson had a difficult night, playing only seven minutes while Siby took on a bigger role.

Syracuse will need more consistent production from Wilson as the schedule gets tougher, especially with ACC play approaching.

Siby showed that Syracuse has another option at center, but Wilson remains an important part of the frontcourt and will need to make the most of his opportunities moving forward.

What's Next

Syracuse will have several days off before returning to action on the road against the 4-2 Oklahoma Sooners in the ACC/SEC Men's Challenge.

The Orange will face Oklahoma at 9 p.m. (ET) Dec. 1 on ESPNU.

After using a dominant second half to put away UAlbany, Syracuse will now see whether that same defensive intensity and offensive rhythm carry over against a tougher Sooners opponent.

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