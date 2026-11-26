Coming off a nail-biter against Lafayette, Syracuse had a chance to show whether it would keep playing down to its competition or return to the dominant form it showed in its first two games.

The first half looked similar to the Lafayette game, but defensive adjustments and strong performances from Ryan Moesch and Abdramane Siby turned a frustrating start into a comfortable victory over UAlbany.

Here are three takeaways from the win, which improved the Orange to 5-2 this season.

Efficient in the Paint

Syracuse shot 48% from the field, with much of its production coming in the paint. Center Abdramane Siby led the charge after starter Luke Wilson played only seven minutes against UAlbany.

Siby led the Orange with 18 points, with much of his production coming on dunks, layups, and alley-oops. He shot a perfect 8-for-8 from the field and stepped up when Syracuse needed production inside.

When asked about Siby's performance, coach Gerry McNamara praised his potential.

“He's a potential NBA player because of his length, his athleticism, his ability to move, and his a wonderful kid,” McNamara said.

Forward Sadiq White Jr. was also efficient around the basket, scoring 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting while consistently finding ways to get open inside.

With Wilson playing limited minutes, Syracuse's other interior players stepped up. Siby and White attacked the basket efficiently, which played a significant role in the Orange's win over UAlbany.

The Ryan Moesch Show

With Syracuse dealing with guard injuries, Moesch needed to step up and control the game.

He did exactly that.

Moesch finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 3-for-7 from the 3-point range, nearly recording a triple-double.

He played more than 38 minutes and consistently chased loose balls and rebounds despite standing only 6 feet tall.

Moesch was asked after the game about his ability to rebound despite his size.

“Just trying to track the ball. I'm not gonna try and jump with all the big dudes; usually try to fumble it around,” Moesch said.

If Syracuse can continue playing with the pace and tempo Moesch provides, the Orange could become more difficult to defend against ACC competition. That could become even more important once Syracuse's other guards return from injury and Moesch doesn't have to carry as much of the workload.

Back to the 2-3 Zone?

For most of the season, including the first half against UAlbany, Syracuse has primarily played man-to-man defense despite the program's long history with the zone.

That changed in the second half.

McNamara turned to the 2-3 zone, and the adjustment helped Syracuse take control.

The Orange disrupted UAlbany's offense, particularly from the perimeter. The Great Danes shot 4-for-25 from 3-point range and committed 13 turnovers.

Those stops and turnovers created transition opportunities for Syracuse, allowing the Orange to pull away and play at their preferred pace.

When asked about the switch to zone in the second half, Gavin Doty credited Siby's presence inside.

“It helped us a lot with Siby’s length; we were rotating, getting stops, limiting their inside baskets,” Doty said.

Zone defense was a staple of Syracuse basketball throughout the Jim Boeheim era from 1976 to 2023. If the Orange can continue using it effectively this season, the zone could give McNamara another defensive option while creating transition opportunities on the other end.

Syracuse still has areas to improve, but the win over UAlbany showed the different ways the Orange can take control of a game.

With Siby and White producing inside, Moesch running the offense, and the 2-3 zone creating transition opportunities, Syracuse may have found a formula worth building on as the schedule gets tougher.

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