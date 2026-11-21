An underwhelming, student-less crowd watched Syracuse erase a 14-point second-half deficit against Lafayette at the JMA Wireless Dome on Nov. 21, tying the game before the Leopards edged back ahead 59-55 with 8:38 remaining in the second half.

Syracuse struggled to find offensive rhythm early while Lafayette controlled the tempo and shot efficiently from the floor, before the Orange surged back after halftime to make it a brand new ballgame down the stretch.

What Happened

Syracuse's offense went cold early in a sluggish opening half that saw no Orange player record more than two made field goals before intermission. Mark Morano and Gavin Doty each finished the first half with five points to pace Syracuse's scoring.

Cooper Kesler and Shareef Jackson carried Lafayette's attack in the opening 20 minutes, combining for 26 of the Leopards' first 31 points. That momentum spilled into the second half as Lafayette stretched its lead to as many as 14 points behind Kesler (30 points on 10-of-15 shooting, 6-of-9 from three-point range, six assists) and Jackson (22 points on 11-of-15 shooting, six assists, five rebounds).

The Orange answered with a second-half rally to wipe out the 14-point hole and tie the score, sparked by 13 points from Kiyan Anthony (6-of-8 from the free-throw line, three steals, two assists) and 17 points from Amarri Monroe (6-of-9 shooting, two 3-pointers, four rebounds). Syracuse shot 42.5% from the field, 25% from deep (6-of-24) and 75.7% at the foul line (28-of-37), while Lafayette shot 53.4% overall and 55.5% from three (10-of-18).

Analysis

Syracuse's defensive pressure and work on the glass drove the comeback — holding a 32-22 rebounding edge (11 offensive rebounds) and six blocks while forcing 13 Lafayette turnovers and converting them into 20 points off turnovers. Pairing Garwey Dual's perimeter defense and Gavin Doty's physicality with the second-half scoring punch of Monroe, Anthony and White Jr. turned a 14-point hole into a late lead.

Hero - Amarri Monroe

Amarri Monroe gave Syracuse a vital spark off the bench during the second-half surge, bringing energy, physicality and activity on both ends as the Orange clawed back from down 14 to take late control.

Zero - Gavin Doty

After a quiet five points in the first half, Doty faded into the background during Syracuse's second-half push, failing to match the offensive output of the Orange's late-game catalysts as the matchup tightened down the stretch.

What's Next

The Orange finish their 3-game home stretch in the Dome on Wednesday against Albany. After the Thanksgiving break Syracuse travels to Norman to take part in the SEC/ACC Challenge vs. Oklahoma before heading back home for another 3-game stretch.

Coming away with victories at home and at Lloyd Noble Center sets the Orange up for another NBA arena showdown at TD Garden against Providence. It’ll be another tall task against an SEC opponent in Oklahoma, but that’s exactly why Gerry McNamara scheduled this many games against top tier opponents. The Orange have to come away with a power-four win at some point.

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