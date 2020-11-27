Live Updates: Syracuse vs Bryant

LIVE GAME THREAD: Interact with us and fellow Syracuse fans in our community tab. Will include live updates, analysis and newsworthy notes from the game.

Syracuse basketball has not taken the court in nearly 300 days due to the coronavirus pandemic that cut the 2019-20 season short and delayed the start of the 2020-21 campaign. Syracuse opens the season against Bryant in the Dome, but there will not be any fans in attendance. Syracuse returns four of five starters from last year's squad. Gone is All-ACC performer Elijah Hughes, who is headed to the Utah Jazz after being selected in the NBA Draft. In his place is Illinois transfer Alan Griffin.

Bryant is also losing their leading scorer from a year ago, but has multiple contributors returning along with several transfers expected to play a role. The Bulldogs were picked to finish third in the NEC, and have more length than one would expect. They should provide a test for the Orange.

Both teams have been impacted by COVID-19 already. Jim Boeheim and another member of the program tested positive, causing all team activities to pause until Thursday morning. Bryant had their season opener, originally scheduled for Wednesday against Stony Brook, cancelled due to a referee testing positive.

