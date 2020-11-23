Syracuse Basketball 2020-21 Season Preview

Syracuse basketball is set to start its 2020-21 season when they face Bryant in the Carrier Dome on Friday. Get ready for the season with our season preview that covers the team from all angles.

SYRACUSE BASKETBALL ROSTER AND BIOS

2020-21 SCHEDULE

POSITION PREVIEW: GUARDS

POSITION PREVIEW: FORWARDS

POSITION PREVIEW: CENTER

BREAKOUT CANDIDATES

WHO MANY PLAYERS WILL SYRACUSE PLAY THIS SEASON?

SYRACUSE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE REVIEW

Syracuse finished the 2019-20 season at 18-14. They won their last game of the season, a blowout victory over North Carolina in the ACC Tournament. The rest of the ACC Tournament, and subsequently all postseason basketball including the NCAA Tournament, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Syracuse was playing its best basketball of the season at that time.

During the offseason, there were not many departures. The main loss was forward Elijah Hughes, who elected to forego his final season at Syracuse in order to turn pro. Hughes was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft with the 39th overall selection by the New Orleans Pelicans. He was then traded to the Utah Jazz.

Newcomers for the Orange include Illinois transfer Alan Griffin and three class of 2020 recruiting cycle signees. Guard Kadary Richmond is expected to be part of the rotation. Forward Woody Newton has a high ceiling and some positional versatility. Center Frank Anselem has a chance to crack the rotation as a backup to starting center Bourama Sidibe.

Head coach Jim Boeheim is entering his 45th season with the Orange.