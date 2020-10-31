SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Peel it Back Ep. 7

Tawny Davis

Welcome back to Peel it Back! We know we missed a week but were back and ready to dive into a lot of topics for today! 

We first had to say our congrats to the LA Dodgers for their World Series win. Maya was really excited for me to bring it up and rub it in that LA is now a city of champions. While I congratulate them, I hope that Maya won't get too excited

We were also asked by first commenter to talk about the NFL. We talked about the league as a whole and the went into our predictions for the Super Bowl. Will Tampa make it their first year with Brady or with the craziness that is 2020 bring in a wild card into Super Bowl fame?

We then got into college ball. We talked about Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and his positive covid case and what that means for the Tigers. We also discussed the loss at Death Valley and what it could possibly mean for the game against Wake Forest.

We finally were able to be excited that there is at least one scheduled game in the future for Syracuse Men's Basketball. With the team set to play Rutgers on December 8th or 9th, we finally have an exciting game to look forward to. The team also has a game that is set for November 27 against Bryant but that is still yet to be confirmed.

We hope you enjoy this episode and please look forward to the next!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dior Johnson Enrolls at Corona Centennial High School

Syracuse's class of 2022 commit has a new home.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Freshman Kadary Richmond Already Impressing Teammates

Buddy Boeheim spoke with Seth Greenberg on ESPN Radio to discuss the upcoming season, incoming freshmen Kadary Richmond, and how he stayed focused during quarantine.

Steven Shoemaker

Scouting Wake Forest

An in-depth look at Syracuse football's next opponent, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Michael McAllister

How to Watch Syracuse vs Wake Forest

Television, live stream, radio, series history and odds for the Orange vs the Demon Deacons.

Michael McAllister

Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive for COVID Days After Playing Syracuse

Clemson's star quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse to Play at Rutgers in ACC/Big-10 Challenge

Syracuse will play an old Big East rival in a non-conference game this season.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse’s ACC/Big-10 Opponent Set

https://twitter.com/jonrothstein/status/1321924053448491010?s=21

Michael McAllister

Justin Taylor Updates Recruitment

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/basketball/justin-taylor-2022-shooting-guard-recruitment-virginia-syracuse-u

Michael McAllister

Recruiting Q&A: The Answers

You asked and we answered. Here are the answers to your question on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting.

Michael McAllister

CuseCast: Syracuse RB Commit Josh Hough

A special episode of the CuseCast Podcast features guest Josh Hough, a 2021 running back committed to Syracuse

Michael McAllister