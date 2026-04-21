Syracuse receives commitment from transfer C Luke Wilson

Syracuse has landed a commitment from Appalachian State center Luke Wilson, he announced on social media on Tuesday.

In his sophomore season, he averaged 10.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks, and was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.

He is a redshirt sophomore, having sat the 2023-24 season, before appearing in 30 games and averaging 2.9 points and 2.9 rebounds for App State in the 2024-25 season.

247Sports rates the 6-foot-9, 255 pound center as the a three-star prospect in the transfer portal. Coming out of Augusta (GA) Christian, he picked App State over offers from Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State and Hampton, among others.

Wilson joins a center group that also includes Siena transfer Tasman Goodrick and Malian freshman Abdramane Siby.

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