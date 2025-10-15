Former Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim lands with new NBA team
The Oklahoma City Thunder signed former Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim according to a report from On SI's Rylan Stiles.
Boeheim took a spot on the roster vacated by Payton Sandfort, who was waived earlier on Tuesday. He's likely to end up assigned to their G League affiliate.
Boeheim is the son of legendary former Syracuse head basketball coach Jim Boeheim. Last year, Boeheim played his entire season with the Oklahoma City Blue, averaging 10.6 ppg in 24 games.
Oklahoma City is currently at 21 players on its preseason roster. Of the current rostered spots, 15 are on guaranteed standard contracts, four on Exhibit 10 deals, and two are on two-way contracts.
Boeheim's career to date
Boeheim played at Syracuse from 2018 to 2022, and in his final season at Syracuse, led the Orange with 17.8 ppg to go with 2.6 apg. He was named first team All-ACC.
Though he went undrafted in 2022, he signed a two-way deal with the Detroit Pistons, and spent 2022-24 with the Pistons and their G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
In all, he has appeared in 20 games through two NBA seasons, averaging 2.5 ppg on 25 percent shooting from the field.
Boeheim played for the Indiana Pacers over the summer
Boeheim suited up for the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Vegas Summer League, appearing in four of the team's five games.
In the first two games, he failed to score, going 0-for-7 from beyond the arc. After sitting out one game, Boeheim combined for 18 points in the final two games.
The Pacers finished 3-2 in Las Vegas, ending their summer on a high note with a 113-104 win over New Orleans.
In that game, Boeheim played 25 minutes, scoring six points on 2 for 8 shooting from downtown. He also added three rebounds, two assists, and a steal and block.
Overall, Boeheim, averaged 4.5 points and shot 25 percent from 3-point range.
Boeheim most recently appeared for Boeheim's Army in the TBT
Boeheim wasted no time after Summer League ended, hopping on a plane back to Syracuse to participate in the TBT with Boeheim's Army.
He led Boeheim's Army with 24 points on 7 for 9 shooting from the field as BA dominated the Herkimer Originals, 97-71, to advance to the round of 32 where they were elimianted by D3.
