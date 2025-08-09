Former Syracuse star Cole Swider set to sign with Turkish team
Former Syracuse star Cole Swider is nearing a deal with Turkish team Anadolu Efes, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
The club, founded in 1976, is regarded as one of the most successful teams in the history of the Turkish Super League (BSL), having won the championship 16 times. They also captured the 2021-22 Euroleague Championship.
The EuroLeague is considered the second best basketball league after the NBA, and is led by former Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov.
If Swider plays well in the EuroLeague, it could pave the path for him back to the NBA. He is currently 26 years old.
Swider competed with Los Angeles Lakers this summer
Swider most recently suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers 2025 Summer League team in July, and had an impressive five-game run in Las Vegas.
Swider was in double figures in all five games, averaging 17.6 points and 7.0 rebounds. He also impressed with his shooting, making 18 of 44 attempts from beyond the arc, good for almost a 41 percent clip.
Swider's best game came in the Lakers Las Vegas opener against the Dallas Mavericks. Swider led Los Angeles with 22 points, hitting 6 of his 9 3-point attempts, while adding 10 rebounds and going 4 for 6 from the free throw line. The Lakers ended up losing a close game, 87-85.
But despite the good showing, he was not invited to training camp for this fall, prompting him to head overseas.
Swider's basketball career to date
Swider played for Syracuse during the 2021-22 season as the team’s starting power forward, and averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds.
He previously played at Villanova for three seasons before entering the transfer portal. In his junior season, he appeared in 25 games with averages of 5.7 points and 2.8 rebounds.
Swider declared for the draft, but was not selected and has appeared in 35 NBA games in three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.
His most successful stint was an eight-game stretch with the Raptors at the end of last season, where he averaged 7.4 points and made 15 of his 42 3-point attempts (35.7 percent).
