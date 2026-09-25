Skip to main content
All Syracuse

Syracuse lands commitment from five-star 2027 wing Moussa Kamissoko

Kamissoko is a highly ranked player who will be returning to New York to play collegiate basketball.
Saugat Sen|
Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Siena Saints head coach Gerry McNamara answers questions during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Siena Saints head coach Gerry McNamara answers questions during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Syracuse Orange

Syracuse has landed its first blue chip recruit of the Gerry McNamara era.

On Friday, 2027 five-star wing Moussa Kamissoko committed to the Orange, he announced on social media.

"100% COMMITTED," he wrote on X.

247Sports has him ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect in his class, while ESPN has him as the No. 15 overall player.

His offer sheet included Cincinnati, Louisville, Florida State, Providence and Illinois, among others. 

Kamissoko plays for Geneva (OH) SPIRE Academy, but is originally from New York. Prior to his current program, he had played for Long Island Lutheran and Trinity-Pawling High, both in New York. One of his biggest desires was to play collegiate basketball near home.

Kamissoko is the second commitment of the class, joining forward Jack Donohue, a three-star forward who committed to the Orange back in August.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on IG @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Saugat Sen
SAUGAT SEN

Saugat Sen has written for The Juice Online for over 10 years covering Syracuse basketball, lacrosse and football. He is a Syracuse University graduate.

Home/Basketball