Syracuse lands commitment from five-star 2027 wing Moussa Kamissoko

Syracuse has landed its first blue chip recruit of the Gerry McNamara era.

On Friday, 2027 five-star wing Moussa Kamissoko committed to the Orange, he announced on social media.

"100% COMMITTED," he wrote on X.

247Sports has him ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect in his class, while ESPN has him as the No. 15 overall player.

His offer sheet included Cincinnati, Louisville, Florida State, Providence and Illinois, among others.

Kamissoko plays for Geneva (OH) SPIRE Academy, but is originally from New York. Prior to his current program, he had played for Long Island Lutheran and Trinity-Pawling High, both in New York. One of his biggest desires was to play collegiate basketball near home.

Kamissoko is the second commitment of the class, joining forward Jack Donohue, a three-star forward who committed to the Orange back in August.

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