3-Star 2028 ATH Dontaye Day-Thompson Wowed by Syracuse Game Day Visit

In January 2025, Syracuse was the first Power 4 school to offer Atlantic City (NJ) High ATH Dontaye Day-Thompson.

The Orange have kept in touch with him ever since, and he got his first look at Central New York over the weekend when Syracuse hosted Cal.

Though SU lost to Cal, 21-18, Day-Thompson enjoyed the trip.

"The visit overall was very good,” Day-Thompson said to The Juice Online. "I loved the atmosphere and every conversation I had with the players and coaches.”

Day-Thompson connects with the SU coaches

Though Day-Thompson got to meet much of the SU coaching staff, he singled out his conversation with head coach Fran Brown as one of the top highlights of his trip.

"Coach Fran and I had a good conversation,” Day-Thompson said. "I’m looking forward to being able to talk more and build a better relationship.”

Day-Thompson also had an opportunity to tour campus and get a feel for the school.

Day-Thompson reacts to the JMA Wireless Dome

But his top moment was getting inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

"The highlight was the big atmosphere they had,” Day-Thompson said. "The fan base was loud and it was a fun environment."

Overall, the visit impacted the way Day-Thompson looked at the Orange.

"My visit definitely opened my eyes about how passionate people are about Syracuse football,” Day-Thompson said. "It was something that definitely stuck with me."

Day-Thompson has piled on offers

Day-Thompson’s recruitment has taken off recently, with offers from Alabama and Penn State.

He is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 20 overall recruit in the Garden State. Day-Thompson is also a star basketball player, dropping 50 points in a game in February.

Though he plays both defensive back and wide receiver, he’s looked at as an offensive player at the next level.

"I’m not afraid of going across the middle to make a big catch and vise versa on defense,” Day-Thompson said. "I like playing fast as well.”

Atlantic City is one of the top teams in the Garden State, and Day-Thompson wants to prove this fall that he’s an aggressive and fearless player on both sides of the ball.

"My season is going good,” Day-Thompson said. "I am looking forward to continue stacking wins as a team and trying to help my team in any situation."

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