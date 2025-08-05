Former Syracuse guard Judah Mintz signs with Turkish team
Former Syracuse guard Judah Mintz has signed with Turkish team Manisa Basket, the team announced on social media on Tuesday.
"With his dynamic playing style, high energy, and strong potential for growth, Judah Mintz will be a valuable asset for Manisa Basket," the team said. "We welcome Judah and wish him a successful season."
Manisa Basket is based out of Manisa, and competes in the Turkish Basketbol Süper Ligi.
Mintz enjoys productive NBA Summer League
Mintz most recently suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
It was a productive time for Mintz, who averaged 14.0 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals, with two games of more than 20 points. He attempted 46 free throws in the five games, with nearly half (31) of his 70 points coming from the charity stripe.
Philadelphia ended on a winning note, notching an 87-83 win over the Nets on Friday to end with a winning record. Not surprisingly, Mintz was at the center of the action, scoring 20 points.
Mintz ended Summer League as the top rated player for the Sixers. His 14.51 rating was a full two points higher thanthe next player, Keve Aluma. Overall, Mintz ranked 26th among all Summer League players.
The Sixers had a mixed bag in 2025 Summer League play. They went 3-2 in Las Vegas a week after they wrapped up a 1-2 performance in the Salt Lake Summer League.
Mintz's basketball career to date
Mintz was a four-star recruit coming out of Mouth of Wilson (VA) Oak Hill Academy in the 2022 cycle. He selected Syracuse over offers from DePaul, Wake Forest, NC State, Pitt, Georgia and Georgetown, among others.
He played two seasons with the Orange from 2022-24. In his freshman season, he averaged 16.3 points and 4.6 assists per game, and was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) All-Freshman team.
Mintz returned for his sophomore season, and led SU with 18.8 points per game and 4.4 assists while being named to the All-ACC Second Team. He was just the sixth player in program history to top 1,000 points in his first two seasons.
The guard departed Syracuse following his sophomore season. He went undrafted and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the 76ers in September. He was subsequently waived and in October, joined the Blue Coats.
During his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers' G-League affiliate, Mintz averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 40 games.
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.