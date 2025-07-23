2025 NBA Summer League Rewind: Judah Mintz
Former Syracuse guard Judah Mintz enjoyed another standout Summer League, suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers in Las Vegas.
He was one of several former Syracuse players to appear on a roster in Nevada.
Mintz produced in Vegas to the tune of 14.0 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals, with two games of more than 20 points. And if you'll remember, Mintz had a knack for getting to the free throw line.
Well, that hasn't changed.
He attempted 46 free throws in the five games, with nearly half (31) of his 70 points coming from the charity stripe. Mintz still looks like someone who could make an NBA roster at some point.
Philadelphia has solid performance in NBA Summer League
The Sixers had a mixed bag in 2025 Summer League play. They went 3-2 in Las Vegas a week after they wrapped up a 1-2 performance in the Salt Lake Summer League.
Philadelphia ended on a winning note, notching an 87-83 win over the Nets on Friday to end with a winning record. Not surprisingly, Mintz was at the center of the action, scoring 20 points. Mark Armstrong chipped in 23 in the win.
Mintz ended Summer League as the top rated player for the Sixers. His 14.51 rating was a full two points higher thanthe next player, Keve Aluma. Overall, Mintz ranked 26th among all Summer League players.
Mintz was part of an effective three-guard lineup that was deployed throughout the five games, with Armstrong and Hunter Sallis as the other guards.
Mintz's career to date
Mintz played two seasons with the Orange from 2022-24. In his freshman season, he averaged 16.3 points and 4.6 assists per game, and was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) All-Freshman team.
Mintz returned for his sophomore season, and led SU with 18.8 points per game and 4.4 assists while being named to the All-ACC Second Team. He was just the sixth player in program history to top 1,000 points in his first two seasons.
The guard departed Syracuse following his sophomore season. He went undrafted and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the 76ers in September. He was subsequently waived and in October, joined the Blue Coats.
During his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers' G-League affiliate, Mintz averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 40 games.
