NBA Hands 76ers Hefty Fine for Inaccurately Reporting Joel Embiid’s Status vs. Hawks
The 76ers were fined $100,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for violating injury reporting rules. Philadelphia reported that Joel Embiid would be out for the team’s game vs. the Hawks on Sunday, but he ended up playing.
Embiid started in Sunday’s game, which the 76ers lost, 142–134, to the Hawks. The center recorded 18 points, four rebounds and two assists during the 30 minutes he played.
It was the first game Embiid played in since Nov. 8, missing nine games with a right knee injury. He was originally designated out for Sunday’s game, then was upgraded to questionable before he was ultimately made available for the game.
Embiid did sit out for Tuesday night’s 121–101 win over the Wizards because of right knee recovery. We’ll see what his designation is for Thursday night’s contest vs. the Warriors.
The NBA said it took into account the 76ers’ prior history of fines for this specific violation when considering how much to fine the team this time around. There were three instances in 2024 in which Philadelphia violated the injury report rules regarding Embiid’s status—the team earned two $100,000 fines and a $75,000 fine for these three occasions.