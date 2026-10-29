Syracuse Season Preview: Analyzing the Orange's Crowded Backcourt

The beginning of the Gerry McNamara era (McNam-ERA) will begin on Monday, Nov. 2 when the Orange host New Haven at the JMA Wireless Dome for a 7 p.m. tip-off.

As we get closer to the start of the season, we are going to be doing a position-by-position analysis of the team. Today, we start with Syracuse's guards.

The Siena connection

Many of Syracuse's new faces are in the backcourt, including a familiar one for McNamara from his time at Siena.

Junior guard Gavin Doty enters the season as one of Syracuse's potential primary scorers and playmakers. In exhibition play, Doty showed he can impact games with scoring, rebounding, and creating opportunities for his teammates.

Freshman Ryan Moesch is another guard to watch. Moesch brings outside shooting and an ability to find open teammates. His exhibition performances provided an early glimpse of what he could contribute as his role develops throughout his freshman season.

Incoming transfer guards

Senior guard Garwey Dual gives Syracuse another experienced backcourt option. His defense and ability to attack the rim provide the Orange with a different element alongside the shooting and playmaking of the other guards.

Syracuse will be Dual's fourth school in four years. He started his career at Providence, and has been at Seton Hall, McNeese and now the Orange. He holds career averages of 5.7 ppg and 3.1 apg over 97 games (with 45 starts).

Syracuse also added junior Temple transfer Aiden Tobiason, who averaged 15 points per game last season. His scoring ability gives McNamara another potential perimeter threat and adds depth to an already crowded backcourt.

The returner

Then there is sophomore guard Kiyan Anthony.

Anthony enters his second season looking to take the next step after an inconsistent first year. His exhibition performances showed he still has room to grow as he finds his role in McNamara's new system.

With a new coaching staff and several experienced guards around him, Anthony will have opportunities to develop without having to carry the offense himself. His progress could become one of the more interesting storylines in Syracuse's backcourt.

For an Orange program looking to return to the NCAA Tournament, guard play will be critical. Doty's all-around ability, Dual's defense, Tobiason's scoring, Moesch's potential, and Anthony's development give McNamara several options as he determines which combinations work best.

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