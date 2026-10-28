The 3-4 Syracuse Orange are coming off their biggest win of the season, defeating North Carolina 31-30 in overtime.

The victory gave Syracuse its first ACC win of the season and snapped a conference losing streak that lasted more than a year.

PFF released its grades from the game, with several Syracuse players earning high marks for their performances.

Here's a look at some of the highest PFF grades Syracuse players earned against North Carolina.

Jayden Mann — 85.7

Freshman offensive lineman Jayden Mann earned Syracuse's highest grade. Despite playing a position that doesn't always receive much attention, Mann made his presence felt up front.

Mann's 85.7 PFF grade ranked eighth among ACC offensive linemen last week and 44th among FBS offensive linemen.

Syracuse had one of its best rushing performances of the season, finishing with 199 yards on 49 carries, an average of 4.1 yards per attempt.

The success on the ground gave Syracuse a more balanced offensive attack and helped the Orange win the time-of-possession battle by three minutes.

Mann helped lead the way, allowing Syracuse to control the line of scrimmage and creating running lanes that contributed to one of the Orange's best offensive performances of the season.

Ahmad Miller — 84.4

Junior running back Ahmad Miller had his best game of the season, rushing 30 times for 125 yards and a touchdown while averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

His production gave Syracuse a more balanced attack and took some pressure off quarterback Steve Angeli.

Miller's 84.4 PFF grade ranked third among ACC running backs last week and 17th among FBS running backs.

Since returning from an early-season injury, Miller has emerged as one of Syracuse's most productive offensive playmakers. He is currently on pace for more than 800 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Miller's production could play a significant role in Syracuse's offense down the stretch, especially after the Orange have dealt with quarterback changes throughout the season.

Calvin Russell III — 84.3

True freshman wide receiver Calvin Russell III delivered the best performance of his young career against North Carolina.

With the Tar Heels focusing much of their attention on Umari Hatcher, Russell got the chance to become another go-to option on the outside.

He took advantage.

Russell finished with eight receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown, then caught the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime.

His 84.3 PFF grade ranked fourth among ACC receivers last week and 17th among FBS receivers.

Russell has played only three games since returning from an offseason Achilles injury, but his role has continued to grow with each appearance.

If that development continues, opposing defenses will have another Syracuse playmaker to account for when preparing to stop Hatcher and the Orange passing attack.

Zyian Moultrie-Goddard — 83.3

Junior linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard delivered one of his most impactful performances of the season against North Carolina.

Moultrie-Goddard finished with eight tackles and a pass breakup, while also generating pressure that put the Tar Heels' quarterback in difficult situations.

His 83.3 PFF grade ranked fifth among ACC linebackers last week and 42nd among FBS linebackers.

On a Syracuse defense that has received contributions from several players this season, Moultrie-Goddard added his name to the list against North Carolina.

Continued production from different players across the defense will be important as Syracuse looks to build on its first conference win and create momentum during the second half of the season.

For the first time in more than a year, Syracuse's individual performances translated into an ACC win.

Mann and Miller helped establish the Orange's rushing attack, Russell emerged as another weapon in the passing game, and Moultrie-Goddard provided another strong presence on defense.

Now, Syracuse must build on that performance and turn one breakthrough win into sustained success.

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