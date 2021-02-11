Syracuse Releases Statement on Potential for Fans in the Dome

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that sports stadiums across the state could reopen beginning February 23rd. The guidance included the requirement that stadiums with more than 10,000 seats open at 10 percent capacity. For the Carrier Dome, that would mean 4,900 fans.

How does that impact Syracuse? Will the Orange allow fans into the Dome for remaining basketball games? The Syracuse men play North Carolina on March 1st, while the women's program has two remaining home games on their schedule after the 23rd. That includes hosting Boston College on the 25th and #4 NC State on the 28th.

Syracuse Athletics released a statement on Wednesday to address the situation.

"Syracuse University continues to seek counsel and support from New York State as we work toward safely reopening the stadium - first to a small group of students, and eventually to more fans from the broader community, public health permitting. At the heart of our reopening plan is safeguarding the health, well-being and safety of the campus and surrounding communities. We appreciate the guidance we have received from New York State Department of Health and the Onondaga County Health Department and look forward to eventually welcoming spectators into the stadium for athletic competitions."

Essentially that statement means they are aware of Cuomo's decree and are evaluating the best way to reopen. It sounds like there could be students in the stands before other fans. Does that mean students for the first women's game against Boston College and then outside fans? The specifics remain to be seen. But it was good news for those hoping to attend a basketball game in the Dome this season.

Lacrosse season is right around the corner as well, and it seems reasonable for fans to expect the ability attend at least some of those home games barring a public health setback.