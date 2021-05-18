Syracuse Lands Commitment from Transfer Guard Chrislyn Carr

The former Big-12 Freshman of the Year will play for the Orange next season.

Syracuse women's basketball added another talented transfer on Monday as former Texas Tech and Baylor guard Chrislyn Carr committed to the Orange. Carr two full seasons with the Red Raiders and then five games of a third before transferring to Baylor. She did not appear in a game with the Bears and is now continuing her career with Syracuse.

Carr averaged 18 points per game as a freshman for Texas Tech during the 2018-19 season, with eight 20-plus point games. She was named Big-12 Freshman of the Year as a result. Carr was also Freshman of the Week five times and Big-12 Honorable Mention. She poured in a career high 35 points in a game against Nevada.

As a sophomore, she had another solid season where she averaged 13.9 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. Her five assists per game was second in the Big-12. Following her sophomore campaign, Carr was named Big-12 Honorable Mention for the second straight season. She also shot over 37% from three point range.

Carr is the sixth player to transfer in to Syracuse. The Orange has lost 12 players to the transfer portal as well. Other players who have transferred in include Christianna Carr (wing, Kansas State), Eboni Walker (forward, Arizona State), Jayla Thornton (wing, Howard), Naje Murray (guard, Texas Tech) and Shalexxus Aaron (wing, USC).