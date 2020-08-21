SI.com
Wildhack Signs Extension

All Orange Staff

Syracuse University announced a contract extension for Director of Athletics John Wildhack on Thursday. The extension keeps Wildhack at Syracuse through mid-2025. 

The Orange alum who graduated in 1980 from the S.I. Newhouse School of Pubic Communications, took over as Director of Athletics in July 2016. He took over for Mark Coyle, who left for the same position at Minnesoty after just 10 months on the job. 

"I am thankful for the support of Chancellor Syverud and the Board of Trustees," Wildhack said in a press release. "It has been an exciting four years, and I look forward to what Syracuse Athletics will achieve in the years ahead. It is a privilege to work with our outstanding coaches, a wonderful staff and our talented student-athletes. Together, they represent the very best of college athletics. I am proud to be their director of athletics, an alumnus and a member of our great Syracuse University community."

Since taking over four years ago, the general consensus is that Wildhack has done a very good job. He was instrumental in the creation of the ACC Network and securing funding for enhancements to the Dome that are still in process. His leadership has been critical for Syracuse during his time, and he has now been justly rewarded with a contract extension. 

"Syracuse University is very pleased with John's performance as director of athletics, and I am delighted that he will continue to lead our programs through 2025," Chancellor Kent Syverud stated in a press release. "He has elevated our program in many ways, on and off the playing fields, and inside and outside the classroom. Our student-athletes are performing at the highest levels academically and athletically. That success is a testament to John's leadership and the hard work and dedication of his great team of coaches and staff."

