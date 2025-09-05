Checking in on 5 former Syracuse offensive & specialist veterans on NFL rosters
On Thursday, we took a look at five former Syracuse players who are now defensive veterans in the NFL.
Today, I'm focusing on five former Syracuse players who are now offensive or specialist veterans ahead of NFL Kickoff this weekend.
Riley Dixon, P, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dixon is still kicking around the NFL, literally! Drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL draft, Dixon led the league in punt yardage and has developed into one of the more reliable options in the pros.
He was tops in average punt yardage in 2022 with the Rams and is now set for his first season with the Buccaneers following a second stint in Denver. He is set to make $3 million per year over the next two seasons in Tampa, tying him for the sixth-highest annual average at the position.
Trishton Jackson, WR, Arizona Cardinals
While Jackson has only nine receiving yards in his nine career games played, he is still technically on an NFL roster. The former Michigan State transfer spent just one season in CNY, earning second-team All-ACC honors, before bolting to the pros.
He went undrafted in 2020 and has since bounced around various practice squads. He is currently on injured reserve for the Cardinals. At 27, Jackson is running out of chances to prove he belongs in the league, but his continued ability to earn reserve contracts and land on practice squads suggests that he must be a quality teammate.
Matthew Bergeron, G, Atlanta Falcons
The highest drafted Orange player since Justin Pugh in 2013, Bergeron enters his third season with the Falcons. The former second-round pick has been a starter since day one in Atlanta and has yet to miss a game.
PFF ranks Bergeron as the 23rd-best guard heading into 2025 despite being one of the most penalized players at the position. If he can cut down on the flags this season, he should make a jump into Pro Bowl consideration as part of a very fun offense.
Andre Szmyt, K, Cleveland Browns
2018 feels like a very long time ago now, but that was the year Szmyt burst onto the scene. He won the Lou Groza and earned unanimous All-American honors as a redshirt freshman. That proved to be the peak for Szmyt in college, as he struggled with consistency across the next four seasons.
After going undrafted in 2023, Szmyt popped up on the St. Louis Battlehawks and led the UFL in made field goals for the 2024 season. He signed a future contract with the Browns in December of 2024 and won the starting job in training camp, meaning he is on track to play in his first NFL game this weekend.
It has been a rocky road, but things appear to be looking up for the former Syracuse star.
Sean Tucker, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
File Tucker under the growing list of star college running backs yet to get a fair shot at meaningful work in the NFL. It’s hard to fault the Buccaneers for keeping Tucker buried on the depth chart with Rachaad White and Bucky Irving commanding the majority of the snaps.
Still, Tucker flourished under offensive coordinator Liam Coen, averaging six yards per attempt, highlighted by 192 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown against the Saints in Week 6. He also spent the year as Tampa’s primary kick returner.
There is a chance Tucker pushes White for the backup role as the year goes on, but Coen is gone, so it is unclear how new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard chooses to use his backs.
